What other conditions can greatly increase the severity of flu?

Although this has hardly been talked about in the last 4 years due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the truth remains that Deaths occur every year due to flu, only in campaign 2019/2020The influenza surveillance system of the Carlos III Health Institute attributed this virus to some people 3,900 deaths,





as mentioned Dr. Estanislaw Nistal WillanDirector of the Virology and Innate Immunity Research Group at CEU San Pablo University (USPCEU).

“Despite how accustomed we are to the term flu, this disease is associated with more deaths in Spain than deaths from traffic accidents.”

“there are different physical conditions, ageor diseases Due to which patients suffering from flu have a Higher risk of complications and death,

Know what factors increase the incidence of flu every year

Therefore many researchers are interested in knowing this Factors that increase this morbidity during flu season each year,





In this sense, a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, coordinated by the USPCEU in collaboration with the Immunology and Transplant Unit of the National Microbiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), has concluded that this year:

victim Fever And bacterial pneumonia, at the same time, can increase the risk of death by more than three times.

To reach this conclusion the researchers Data from more than 48,000 patients were analyzed Came from 135 studies, published between 2010 and 2020 in 28 countriesIn search of the main factors that increase the severity of flu cases.

The results point to bacterial lung infection as one of the most relevant risk factors in influenza virus infection.

Prevention of bacterial pneumonia, one of the keys

As they explain in detail Javier Arranz-Herrero and Jesús PresaFirst author of the study:





“Some of the bacteria that cause these secondary pneumonias can remain in our bodies and take up residence in our upper respiratory tract or infect us from the outside. The most common, such as Streptococcus pneumoniae And Staphylococcus aureusAre More than 60% of influenza-associated bacteria are responsible for pneumonia.,

He Dr. Estanislaw Nistal WillanDirector of the USPCEU, points out that the analysis yielded particularly interesting data, such as Flu, along with bacterial lung infections, increases the risk of death by more than threefold.

it concludes It is necessary to prevent pneumonia of bacterial origin to reduce its risk. Mortality rate in patients with Fever, The problem is that the study also points to the possibility that bacterial complications are being underdiagnosed in flu cases.

Therefore, researchers emphasize the need for In cases where the risk is high, focus on prevention, diagnosis, and antibiotic treatment strategies About complications associated with influenza infection.

In addition to this type of pneumonia, researchers Other diseases have been identified that also increase the risk of death in case of co-infection with influenzabetween them:

chronic blood disease

neurological disorders

renal insufficiency

immunosuppression

liver diseases

Chronic heart disease.

Were bacteria responsible for the deaths of the 1918 flu pandemic?

One of the curiosities that arises from this research is whether a large part of the mortality (about 50 million) was caused by the pandemic of the so-called “Spanish flu”. In the early 20th century, it may have been caused by bacterial infections associated with cases of influenza.

“More than 90% of lung necrosis analyzed There was a high presence of bacteria in those who died from flu during the 1918 pandemic.“, something that may be even more lethal than a fatal disease caused solely by viral infection,” the authors explain.

What is clear is that the results indicate that Key factors to improve the prognosis of patients with influenza infection,

Prevention through vaccination

With public health prevention measures

early diagnosis

He Proper treatment of bacterial infection for prevention The possible emergence of other bacteria that are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

Researchers also say that the current COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the urgent need to develop new strategies to better identify specific risks and improve our health system to mitigate them.

Children and the elderly are the groups most at risk About complications of suffering from flu:

“This work tries to emphasize the weak points with solid values ​​that should be addressed Face better care against flu”The authors of the study conclude.