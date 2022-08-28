What other films were shot in Asturias?









Whether because of its origins, because the earth runs through its veins or because of the beauty of its natural landscapes, Jose Luis Garcia has always had a predilection for Asturias. In fact, many of his films have been shot there. sunday light is one of them. It is an adaptation of the story by Ramón Pérez de Ayala about caciquism in Spain at the beginning of the 20th century. Paula Echevarria and Alex Gonzalez star in this story that runs through some of the corners of the community, such as the Palacio de Meres, the usual setting for his feature films, the Gijón Botanical Garden, the Isla beach or the Ruta del Alba.









Poster for the movie ‘Sunday Light’

The film was released in 2007, but it was not the first time that Garci had shot in Asturias. Start over (1982), the first Spanish feature film to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, also takes place in the city of Gijón. Grandpa (1998), where the Llanes coast and Torón beach appear, managed to sneak into the list of finalists, but did not win the statuette. In You’re the one (2000) or story of a kiss (2002), the Asturian landscapes are also protagonists. But not only José Luis Garci fell in love with this land. Woody Allen, Juan Antonio Bayona either Sergio G. Sanchezalso.

from the orphanage a The Secret of Marrowbone: the best films shot in Asturias Asturias has hosted numerous filmings, including some from Hollywood. In call the king to account (1999), in which Antonio Resines plays a miner, who begins his march from Figaredo to Madrid, to protest the crisis in the sector. Rioturbio, Bustiello, or the place where the protagonist works, Pozo Tres Amigos, in Mieres. Filmmaker Tom Fernández also shot part of the scenes for The Suso Tower (2007) in Asturias. Aller’s council, Bo, is one of the locations featured in the film. Dazzled by its landscapes, Tom Fernández once again paid homage to his land in What is a bear for? (2011), the film starring Javier Cámara, Gonzalo de Castro and Geraldine and Ona Chaplin. Much of the scenes are shot in the forests of Teverga. Juan Antonio Bayona chose Asturias to shoot The orphanage (2007), one of the highest grossing releases of our cinema. The Palacio de Partarrio, located in Llanes, is the house where the character of Belén Rueda lives, one of the key locations in the film. In Brain drain (2008), Mario Casas and Amaia Salamanca travel to the United Kingdom to attend the British Faculty of Medicine in fiction, but in reality they stay here, in Asturias, specifically at the Labor University of Gijón. Hollywood also came to Asturias, first, with the help of Woody Allen. Your movie Vicky, Cristina Barcelona (2008) also had the tierrina as a stage in some shots. In the background, the landscapes of Avilés and Oviedo. Javier Bardem and Rebecca Hall are seen in this image sitting on the San Juan lighthouse. There is also the Mercado del Fontán or Monte Naranco, located in the capital of the province, among other places.







‘Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona’, at the San Juan Lighthouse, Avilés The Secret of Marrowbone (2017) most of the scenes were shot in Asturias. The house that appears in the film is actually the Palacio de la Torre de Arango, in Pravia. Frexulfe beach in Navia and the weapons factory in Oviedo are also the setting for this horror story.









Photos filming of The Secret of Marrowone, by Quim Vives Quim Vives The director of The Secret of Marrowbone, Sergio G. Sanchez, is from Asturias, as is Samu Fuentes, who is in charge of directing under the skin of the wolf (2017). The film starring Mario Casas was shot between Huesca and Asturias. The Aragonese Pyrenees and the council of Santa Eulalia de Oscos, among other locations. Among the latest productions, If I were rich (2019), where Gijón is another protagonist, and To all train! Destination Asturias (2021), by Santiago Segura, moved to Illas and Avilés to record some scenes.