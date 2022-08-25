What other movies is Rebel Wilson in?









What do apparently disparate films like cats, JojoRabbit either Giving the note? Well, to an Australian actress and comedian who can no longer be absent from Hollywood comedies, rebel wilson. He has rubbed shoulders with the genre’s biggest stars, from Melissa McCarthy to Anne Hathaway, and today the Australian is precisely one of her most famous faces. She is an expert in making us laugh, but also in law: a hallucination due to malaria made her see herself as an actress and she decided to follow that feverish dream… although without abandoning her intention of to study law. “If the movies don’t work out, I could exercise,” he joked on the James Corden show, though it seems like it won’t be necessary.

Giving the note After standing out in Australia and, already in the United States, in films like My best friend’s Wedding, Bachelorette party either Struck by lightning, Rebel Wilson rose to fame. It was thanks to Giving the notea musical comedy that included in its cast Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp. In it, she gave life to Fat Amy, the most talkative member of the Bellas, the leading a cappella choir. Such was the success of the tape that was made two more movies.









Rebel Wilson with Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Kay Cannon, the screenwriter of ‘Pitch Perfect’ GTRES/AP PHOTO/MATT SAYLES

Isn’t it romantic? Rebel Wilson became the great protagonist of Isn’t it romantic?a Netflix romantic comedy in which his character was caught, precisely, in a romantic comedy. As love interests Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, his partner in Giving the note.

Compulsive cheaters And from love he went to scams. Rebel Wilson was converted by the hand of Anne Hathaway in a ‘compulsive hustler’, her second release of 2019. The film, in which both try to con rich men and seize their fortunes, is a remake of A pair of seducers (1988), with Michael Caine and Steve Martin.

JojoRabbit Comedy can also be made of war. An example of this is JojoRabbit, focused on the experiences of a child in Nazi Germany. His (imaginary) best friend is Adolf Hitlerwho is played by Taika Waititi, director and screenwriter of the film, awarded with the Oscar for best adapted screenplay. In its cast we also see Scarlett Johansson and Rebel Wilson.

cats Impossible to ignore cats in the film curriculum of the Australian. Rebel Wilson was one of the many cats in the movie, star-studded with the likes of Judi Dench or Jennifer Hudson. It was highly commented on (and criticized) both before its premiere and afterwards, taking six Razzie Awards…including one for Rebel herself.



