what Paolo Calabresi did to see Roma

Boris 4, Paolo Calabresi – busy filming the fourth season of the series – tells a particular anecdote about Rome.

“When I can, I dress up. I like to see the effect it has, I’m an actor and I’m a bit of a slave to these mechanisms. I usually like to impersonate someone and my job allows me to do just that. I also do it in my free time, developing masks and transformations ”, like this Paolo Calabresi – famous Italian actor grappling with the fourth series of Boris – told Vanity Fair about this trend a few years ago.

The interpreter is captivated by the charm of the disguise, to the point that this passion of his has given him some headaches. The former correspondent of “Le Iene”, in fact, went to the news for some of his candidates organized in various international stadiums: the actor pretended to be Nicolas Cage for some time. Precisely enough to see your favorite team in the stands of honor: Roma. Welcomed like a star.

Boris 4, Biascica changes face: Paolo Calabresi transforms for Rome

Which he could do even being himself, but the beauty – he says – is to test himself in this other way. It was the year 2000 and Calabresi, dressed as Cage, complete with make-up and various tricks, confused Galliani and associates who – during the sporting event, a Milan-Rome – they did not spare flattery and appreciation of various kinds. With all the necessary privileges. When the news hit the papers, there was great turmoil. A sign that Calabresi had hit the mark.

Lucky expedient does not change, then Calabresi who, as mentioned, can not stay without dressing up, raises the bar. There Rome yes, but at the Bernabeu: the year is 2008 and the actor agrees with “Le Iene”, this time, disguised, he goes there in a determined way. In the sense that the drafting of the program documented his crossing. Lucky expedition because Roma won by two goals to one against Real Madrid with goals from Taddei and Vucinic.

Scorers aside, he scored the best goal. The actor had with him only a pair of yellow and red socks, otherwise he was completely disguised by the well-known American actor: Florentino Perez opened the door for him grandstand of the Bernabeu without problems, falling fully into the trap. The first to discover everything was Francesco Totti, who kept the secret, once he understood the deception in the mixed zone.

Laughter went away. Paolo Calabresi, then, at the Olympic stadium he returned in civilian clothes. Also out of respect for the career of the son who has decided to take the path of the footballer. The “pearls” of the interpreter, however, remained in the annals: to the point that Daniele De Rossi was inspired by him a few years starts to see an undisturbed Derby in Curva Sud. Normality often is to accept being different. The important thing is to have style.