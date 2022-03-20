What paradigms do post-apocalyptic movies and series question? – Spoiler Time

The science fiction genre is one of my genres, forgive the redundancy, favorites of cinema and television. But it is in its post-apocalypse side where we find the juiciest, heartbreaking, most shocking and human stories. Therefore, I find it interesting to analyze what the paradigms are, that is, the models, that question or criticize these productions by presenting new and different societies to ours. I think that one of the most scrutinized models in this type of content is religion as the basis of a society. The best example for me is The Handmaid’s Talea series set in a United States under a fundamentalist regime, where all women’s rights have been taken away. Those who are fertile are forced, through rape, to procreate children, because in this dystopian future, infertility is a major problem in society.

Credit: Hulu

In this series starring Elizabeth Moss the viewer can see how this regime is formed from the bowels of a society that abandons all rational thought to follow a doctrine that serves the strong and crushes the weak. Sure, one might think that this series is far from the truth, however, in the world there are religions that continue to ignore the rights of women. Another series that also emphasizes religion as an element that can lead to a dystopian society is Raised by Wolves. A series that follows two androids on a virgin planet called Kepler-22b while trying to raise a group of human children in atheism due to a religious war destroying their home planet. What I like about this series is that questions what a belief or lack of it can cause in the psyche of the human being, but at the same time shows that both sides of the coin can be harmful if they are led to fanaticism.

Credit: HBO Max

On the other hand, there are productions that focus more on questioning how humanity ignores climate change and how this can lead to the entire destruction of the planet. On wall efor example, is displayed as Land It has collapsed due to so much garbage and pollution that humans have had to leave to live in space while some robots stay behind cleaning the earth. Morality and ethics are also questioned when advances in medicine to improve the quality of life cause a pandemic that decimates humanity or causes it to mutate. Such is the case of sweet-tooth, a story set after a deadly virus spreads rapidly across the world at the same time that half-human, half-animal hybrid children are born. Or the case of I’m Legend, where after creating a cure for cancer, humans become a kind of vampire. In that desolate wasteland, the Dr Robert Neville He fights to survive with his dog while searching for a cure.

Credit: Disney

In short, I think that post-apocalyptic series and movies are perfect for questioning religions, climate change, and technological and scientific advances, since this way it is easier to see what humanity is doing well to move towards a better future, or on the contrary, to see what it is doing wrong and what could happen in that case.