What pasta to eat for diabetes? Here is the best of all

One of the most consumed foods, now all over the world, is pasta, but especially in recent years, wholemeal or semolina pasta is preferred. Normal pasta is a food made up of celerai, water, eggs and, if necessary, various fillings. It has a high energy intake and complex carbohydrates.

Pasta for diabetics

The paste for those suffering from diabetes is specially designed to counteract the increase in blood glucose. The magic ingredient is fiber and other diabetes foods. Pasta for diabetics is a very particular and special pasta. Born with the aim of compensating for two negative characteristics that make pasta or bread a food not recommended for in case of diabetes mellitus, which includes a high glycemic load.

We also recommend that you completely eliminate pasta that is not suitable for diabetes from our food plan instead of decreasing it. Pasta for diabetics differs from the traditional one due to its lower glycemic load, lower glycemic index and energy intake, but with more dietary fiber.

The semolina

Wholemeal pasta, on the other hand, if separated from the semolina it always contains some parts of the grain. Rich in fiber, vitamins and mineral salts, it protects our body by preventing type 2 diabetes. This is thanks to its other ratio of fibers contained in the pasta, which allow the gradual absorption of sugars and carbohydrates, substantially decreasing the peaks of blood sugar.

Another highly recommended food for diabetes sufferers is durum wheat flour, obtained by grinding the whole wheat grain, while preserving the bran and the endosperm at the same time. The bran is the outermost part of the grain and is very important because it carries the nutrients, while the endosperm is rich in starches, gluten, proteins and minerals, in a nutshell, it is the most nutritional part of the semolina.

There is also semolina less refined, it instead contains more crude fiber and other nutritional contents, which are absent in refined semolina.

In short, these foods, in addition to ensuring a better metabolic impact, pasta for diabetics is excellent for therapy of slimmingobviously, there must also be another balanced diet recommended by the most experienced, associated with constant and regulated physical exercise. Furthermore, Pasta for diabetics wins a very important place for the Ministry of Health for the nutrition of diabetics.

