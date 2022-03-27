What pc, router and cable do I need for 1 Gbps fiber

Thus, this Internet service transmits data at up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) or 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps). With that speed, we can download a Full HD movie in just a few minutes, update your smartphone’s operating system in seconds, and join video conferences with ultra-high-definition video, among many other activities.

The promise of this Internet of high speed capable of delivering speeds up to 40 times faster than the typical home connection, based on the FCC benchmark for what constitutes broadband speeds, allows users to optimize Internet speed and Internet usage at home on all computers.

If your home WiFi network handles everything from HD video streaming and web browsing to music streaming and online gaming, it may be time to consider 1 Gbps fiber Internet service, too. called Gig speed and blazing fast internet speed.

What do we need for its use

In this sense, this connection can be supplied in your home using fiber optic cable or coaxial cable, such as the one currently used to provide you with your TV, Internet, and home phone services. Most home Internet services provide faster download speeds than upload speeds, due to the needs of the average consumer.

For example, the data speeds required to download an HD movie are much higher than those required to load a link in a web browser. However, gigabit service over a fiber optic network may offer the same speeds for both upload and download, or the same upload and download speed.

However, to take advantage of that 1 Gbps fiber throughout your home, you may have to make certain decisions. To start with, perform some tasks, take into account the router setup of our operator, such as Movistar and Orange, and of the devices that you are going to connect to the Internet. It is not too complicated, although it will take time.

Is it a good idea to use an Ethernet cable?

At this time, and in a very accessible way, we have two ways to connect a device to the high-speed router. This can be well through a Ethernet cablealso called RJ45 or Ethernet cable with RJ45 connector, or through WiFi connectivity.

In your case, the Ethernet option is the simplest way to obtain the maximum contracted speed. The problem is pulling cable all over the house. Otherwise, your router has four Ethernet ports. You should know that in any store we can find Ethernet cables of several meters for our 1 Gbps fiber.

On the other hand, what we must be clear about is the cable category. A category 5 or CAT5 cable offers a maximum speed of 100 Mbps. If you have contracted 1 Gbps, you will need an Ethernet cable of at least category 6 or CAT6. There are also category 7 (10 Gbps), category 8 (40 Gbps) and intermediate categories.

The rest of the necessary equipment

Once we have activated the speed up to 1Gbps For your fiber connection, we must bear in mind that even with a direct connection with an Ethernet cable to the router, the characteristics of the equipment and devices with which we will connect will condition the speed of your connection. To do this, and so that your speed is the highest and does not report errors, you will have to use the following equipment.