“What people are going to see in the Castrelos is brand new”

A unique evening that could serve as a turning point. Andre Vazquez of Porrino will have the honor of inaugurating the mixing desk of the Castrelos Auditorium as a venue for DJs. The member of Groove Amigos will be “Part Local” this Sunday at DreamBeach with David Guetta dominating all the glitter.

Connected

-Son do Camino, Arenal Sound and water party, You almost never missed a big party this summer”popular, How are you living this summer?

-The truth is, he’s treating those people and the Reggaeton Beach Festival very well. This is in a way a reward for all the years of work we have put in since 2011 till now. We have traveled a lot in China, South America and we have a long store of experience.

– Does being able to finally play at a big venue like this in Vigo give any incentive?

– We’ve been to massive festivals throughout our careers, but this one is a little bit special because it’s with him as the most successful artist or let’s say the most popular DJ of all time. It’s also my first film in Castrelos, which is so close to home and being with this artist makes this date very special, plus I’ve been to concerts there many times.

Vigo reaches 135 million listeners this month

-Is there someone who marked you?

Sting wala last summer. I am a person who loves all kinds of music and I always try to incorporate music from other eras and styles into my repertoire without losing its essence.

What kind of session will we see?

-This one’s going to be a little special because in this case my job is to “warm-up” for the cast that’s coming later. Always in keeping with what they’re used to seeing in Groove Amigos, but preparing for what comes next with a final climax. What people are about to find will be completely different from other concerts in the Castrelos. This kind of performance by a DJ is a challenge both in technical and compositional aspects which will be innovative and will not leave anyone indifferent.

Do you know him personally?

No, although we have shared the bill many times. We were at a party here in Galicia with Nick Fanciulli.

-From what we’ve seen across queues and networks, this expectation has been transversal across almost all types of audiences and ages. Has it helped break down prejudices about electronic music or the world at large?

-Yes, definitely. It recently came out that he is the 4th most streamed artist in all of history, so that means he is above, I think, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and one other. Yes, he is a DJ, but I consider him a mainstream artist and you can see how much anticipation he has generated. I always set an example with my parents, who are 75. I ask them, tell me a DJ and they say Guetta and another and they don’t know. There may be other DJs at this level, or with a similar reputation, or in the media, who are at the same level, but this one has changed the rules of the game and become a star.

Besides being a DJ, you profess Celticism. after castrelos… can you think about it Ballados Stadium As for the next target, especially in Shatabdi?

For me too it would be something to keep fighting for, something special and different. Everything is presented as a challenge and this could be the next challenge which we hope can be completed soon. Hopefully this whole uproar will get the responsible people and leaders to do everything they can because it has shown that there is demand and the public.