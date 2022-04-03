What period of the Marvel world is Moon Knight based on? What is the Disney+ series Moon Knight about?

On March 30, Moon Knight arrived on the Disney Plus streaming platform, being well received by critics and the general public. Isaac’s performance, moreover, has been crucial to understand the divided dimension of the character’s personalities.

Its plot is based on the Moon Knight from the Marvel comics that appeared since 1975 and stars Steven Grant, a millionaire who has a great secret: he shares his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector.

In this way, the dissociative identity disorder suffered by the protagonist is one of the keys to the creation of Doug Moench and Don Perlin.

Our main character contains the following powers and abilities:

• Expert pilot

• Expert detective

• Interrogation expert

• Expert sniper

• Weapon Master

• Martial arts master

• Multilingual

• Pain resistance

• Telepathic Resistance

• The Moon Knight’s strength, stamina and reflexes increase depending on the phases of the moon.

His enemies are Black Specter, Bluebeard, Bora, Raoul Bushman, The Committee, Midnight Man, Morpheus, Profile, Shadow Knight, Scarlet Glass, Werewolf.

After its debut, the plot has caused MCU fans to wonder what the Avengers are doing while the events of the series unfold.

What period of the MCU is Moon Knight based on?

Moon Knight happens after what was seen in Avengers: Endgame and Hawkeye according to what was reported by the streaming platform.

Thus, it can be speculated that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is with his family or training Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). While Doctor Strange should be helping the Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On the other hand Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) would be in his laboratory with his cousin Jennifer Ann Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Wanda Vision (Elizabeth Olsen), in his exile or approaching what will happen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. Likewise, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) are still off Earth.

So Marvel fans don’t be surprised if any of these characters appear in the new series.

