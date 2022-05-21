What pictures! Kate Middleton, William and Tom Cruise together at the premiere of Top Gun

The screening had as special guests the Prince William and Kate Middletonwho walked the red carpet at the Leicester Square Empire Cinema beside Tom Cruisewhere hundreds of fans were already waiting for them.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress by Roland Mouret.

(Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock/Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)



The duchess of cambridge she looked amazing in a dress off shoulder from Roland Mouret black with a white collar and straight hair, while Williamwho at the time was part of the Royal Air ForceHe wore a black tuxedo.

The actor brought out his side more gentleman when, as they climbed the stairs to the cinema, offered his hand to Kate so that he could support himself.

Tom Cruise offered his hand in support of Kate Middleton.

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)



“We have much in common. We both love England and we are both aviators, we love to flyCruise said of the future king, according to reports. My London.

The Dukes of Cambridgeand they also lived with the actors of the film, among them Miles Teller and Jennifer Connellyas well as with the director Joseph Kosinski.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Catherine Saunders and Alex Pumfrey of the Film and TV Charity.

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)



The premiere had a charitable purpose in support of The Film and TV Charity, organizer of the event in conjunction with Paramount Picturesfor those who work behind the scenes in the British film and television industry.

This is the second time that the dukes see the filmWell, a few weeks ago, knowing that William was a fan of top gunCruise hosted a special screening for the couple to which they were able to invite family and friends.