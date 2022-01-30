What Pirates of the Caribbean role did Logan Roy turn down?

The films of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean they could have included the legendary actor Brian Cox in a pivotal role, but the star of Successioninterpreter of the ruthless Logan Royrejected the part in question.

The role offered to Cox was that of Governor SwannElizabeth’s father, who was later assigned to Jonathan Pryce: Cox had a lot of faith in the potential of the project and was very attached to the director of the early films of Pirates of the CaribbeanGore Verbinski, with whom he had previously worked on the US remake of the cult horror The Ring. However, Brian Cox refused because Governor Swann’s role was tight: According to the star, who recently bluntly attacked Johnny Depp himself, the character had little or nothing to do about it. The curse of the first moonand indeed it is difficult to contest this analysis.

The Governor is inactive enough for much of the story’s unfolding, and essentially exists for the purpose of giving his daughter Elizabeth an authority figure against which to rebel. On the contrary, the character would have found more space in the sequels, while always remaining a fairly minor figure in the great tapestry of the franchise.

Curiously, that of The Pirates of the Caribbean It wasn’t the only high-profile fantasy franchise that Michael Mann’s Manhunter star has said no to: by his own admission, in fact, Brian Cox turned down Game of Thrones, for which he was offered the role of Robert Baratheonand even lost a part in Harry Potter, where he was supposed to take on the role of the Evil Eye.

Would you have liked to see him appear in one of these projects? Please let us know in the comments section.