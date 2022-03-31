What places do women occupy in medicine?

Sponsored Content

The fight for the expansion of rights and the search for greater equality for women is not a fashionable theme, but rather a battle that they have been facing for many years. However, despite growing empowerment, there is still a long way to go. But this problem not only does not distinguish times and places but also professions. In this sense, it is that Bristol Myers Squibb together with the Argentine Association of Clinical Oncology (AAOC) presented #Oncologistsa conversation for visibility and recognition of professionals working in the field of oncology.



Despite the growing participation of women in medicine and in the sector, there are still challenges to review in order to achieve real equality between women and men health professionals.

Statistics at the national level indicate that, in recent years, the proportion of female medical students has been increasing, being 7 out of 10. In relation to Dr. Ana Lisa Basquiera, she explained: “In medical institutions, women are the majority, although the reality is that the highest positions are held predominantly by men. We hope that in the coming years this will be equaled”.

These and many other topics were addressed at this first meeting of Bristol Myers Squibb held within the framework of International Women's Day, which was attended by renowned representatives of the oncology sector such as Dr. Ana Lisa Basquiera from the Private University Hospital from Córdoba, Dr. Gabriela Cinat from the Ángel Roffo Institute of Oncology and Dr. Carmen Sofia Pupareli.

Female leadership and gender equity

Throughout the year, Bristol Myers Squibb works on various initiatives aimed at promote female leadership and gender equity. In this sense, through B-NOW (Bristol Myerss Network of Women), a team made up of men and women, which promotes the development of women through corporate policies, campaigns, workshops and training are carried out with organizations of the third sector, public sphere, other companies and experts in the field.​​

From the biopharmaceutical company they emphasized: “we understand that being part of the solution is to bring current problems to the table, that is why we carry out different initiatives to promote female leadership and gender equality both internally and externally”.

Through the #Oncologas Bristol Myers Squibb initiative (www.aaoc.org.ar/8m-oncologas), it continues to work to encourage, educate and raise awareness of the importance of equal rights and opportunitiesas well as contributing towards a fairer and more equal society in terms of women’s rights.

Juan I. Diddi, General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb Argentina stated: “Enhancing women’s leadership, breaking gender stereotypes and promoting equity is everyone’s task. Although we celebrate the advances that have been made in recent times, we have to continue providing the necessary conversations and acting to break down the existing gaps once and for all. The companies must be part of the solution and work, both internally and externally, on concrete actions in pursuit of that commitment”.