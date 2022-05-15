What power! Selena Gomez teams up with immigrants to launch new line of cookware

Selena Gomez She has established herself as one of the most prominent and powerful American stars internationally, as she has managed to succeed as an actress, singer and businesswoman. In this last area, recently, she launched her new line from Cookware along with a group of immigrants.

Despite the fact that this week she was also involved in controversy over a video in which she makes fun of Hailey Bieber, an action that led her to apologize in public, not without first receiving criticism, Selena Gomez shone again with his new project that has a charitable purpose.

Selena Gomez has made it clear that he loves business, especially if it has a charitable purpose, so he joined a group of immigrants to launch a new line from Cookware with which all the money raised will support a foundation concerned with mental health.

Selena Gomez and the new line of kitchen utensils

The American actress joined Our Place, a group of immigrants and women to be able to launch a new line of youkitchen tensilswhich is made up of a trio of pots, pans, knives, glasses, main and side dishes in electric blue and a rose red wine color.

The new line from Cookware is released after three seasons in which Selena Gomez showed off her culinary skills on the Selena+Chef show, which aired on HBO Max.

It was so, through their social networks, Selena Gomez shared with his 318 million followers that he will now be part of a new adventure with Our Place, a company founded by immigrants and women.

“It’s a celebration of all the ways we cook, as beginner or expert, perfectly or imperfectly, messy and merrily. Our Place is owned by immigrants and women, committed to building a bigger table”

He also reported that a part of the profits will be used to expand mental health services in the Rare Impact Fund of @rarebeauty, since he motivated his followers to cook with his utensils.

“We will donate 10% of all profits to expand mental health services with @rarebeauty’s Rare Impact Fund. Time to get cooking!”

