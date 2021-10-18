what predictions for cryptocurrency? The point of the analysts – Savonanews.it

The cryptocurrencies continue to attract the attention of investors, traders and just curious. If until recently most people were aware of the existence of only Bitcoin, nowadays practically everyone knows that the crypto world is much richer than what one could have imagined at the beginning. One of the most talked about digital currencies in recent times is undoubtedly the Dogecoin.

Its current valuation, which at the time of writing is “only” $ 0.22, shouldn’t be deceiving. The cryptocurrency in fact in just over a year managed to earn 12,000%, going from the March 2020 price of 0.004 dollars to a price close to 70 cents recorded at the beginning of May 2021. Let’s see what they are analysts’ forecasts and let’s try to understand how to invest in Dogecoin.

How to invest in Dogecoin

Although its appeal seems to have faded slightly over the summer, the Dogecoin continues to count on a real one army of supporters. There are many traders who see a large margin of growth in this crypto: considering the current price, perhaps this could be the right time to make an investment. In this sense, to understand how to buy Dogecoin it may be useful to consult the guide published on the site abcfinanze.com which explains what are the aspects to pay attention to when buying this cryptocurrency.

As with other cryptocurrencies, those who want to invest in Dogecoin have two possibilities: direct purchase through an exchange or online trading through the platform of a regulated broker. Even if the reference asset is the same, these are two very different options. Who turns to a exchange he buys virtual currency directly, but he pays commissions, transactions are slow and, above all, he cannot be certain about the intermediary.

Online trading on cryptocurrencies

With the online tradingon the other hand, dogecoins are not really owned, but derivative financial instruments linked to them are negotiated. However, we are dealing with regulated and secure subjects, transactions are very fast, costs are reduced and there is no risk of virtual currency theft. Furthermore, online trading allows you to also invest on the downside, while the direct purchase allows you to invest exclusively on the upside.

There are many brokers that allow you to do online trading on dogecoins through their platforms. Among the most popular it is possible to mention eToro, OBRinvest, XTB, Trade and IQ Option. Each intermediary has its own characteristics; to choose the one that best suits your trader profile you need to evaluate several aspects: costs, type of platform, features available, quality of services, number of markets that can be accessed, and so on.

Analysts’ forecasts after the summer decline

After reaching its peak in May, Dogecoin has embarked on a I walk downwards which brought it well below the threshold of 30 cents. In reality, this difficulty has been encountered by the entire sector of so-called meme-tokens, but analysts are decidedly optimistic. The support at $ 0.22 has proven to be very strong and the current difficult phase could be one accumulation phase which should be followed by a new bull run.

Nothing new: such a thing was already seen not so long ago with the Ethereum. However, it must be said that experts find it difficult to make particularly precise predictions on Dogecoin: the volumes traded in the last few days are so low that they do not allow to define or anticipate future trends. But everyone seems to agree: the Dogecoin is not dead yet, the difficult moment will pass and in the near future the price will recover the lost ground.