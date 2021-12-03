what predictions for Ripple (XRP) in 2022?

Ripple represents one of the first cryptocurrencies that have managed to raise the bar of performance and services available on the basis of “Blockchain”: the set of technologies that make it possible to carry out operations on the basis of distributed ledgers at the base of Bitcoin, which is the first crypto to have achieved international notoriety. It is therefore not surprising that Ripple, also known in the market by the acronym XRP, is constantly under the magnifying glass of investors: we are in fact talking about a financial instrument that, starting from 2013, several times he has shown himself capable of accomplishing excellent performance generating a real fortune in all those who had decided to aim for it. In this regard, by carrying out an online search and typing on Google “ripple XRP forecasts” it is possible to know the trend of this crypto asset, in order to know what to expect for the next few months.

Having said that, before actually going into the merits of peculiar characteristics of Ripple and, above all, on the merits of financial forecasts related to this specific cryptocurrency, it will certainly be useful to take a small step back. In fact, it is first of all necessary to explain in more detail what is meant when using the term “cryptocurrency”: a word that is literally on the lips of all traders, but which, at the same time, not everyone really knows in depth.

Characteristics of cryptocurrencies such as Ripple

As well suggested by the prefix “crypto”, cryptocurrencies are the basis of currencies protected by cryptography: a technology created to hide and / or protect both goods and messages of a different nature. Cryptocurrencies are therefore gods hidden currencies, or currencies that will be inaccessible to anyone who does not have the correct access key. Bitcoin, Ripple and associates are also exclusively digital currencies, which are not emitted by ticks and which, more generally, just do not exist within the physical world. They are therefore a highly volatile medium of exchange, which exists only within telematic channels such as brokers or online trading platforms.

The high volatility level is the last feature to pay special attention to when it comes to cryptocurrencies: the price digital currencies in fact do not depend on entities or external rules, but, on the contrary, are set exclusively by their individual creators. This assumption means that the listing of the various cryptocurrencies depends above all on the law of supply and demand: if traders show interest in a crypto, its value can even grow exponentially; if interest falls, the price can literally plummet.

Is investing in Ripple worthwhile?

Ripple has distinguished itself from other cryptocurrencies due to the possibility of monitor all exchanges that concerned it in real time: an opportunity that helps traders to feel the level of interest of the market for the crypto and which is technically made possible by transaction logs named Ledger. Another flagship of Ripple is related to the possibility of carrying out transfers of money without continuity of form: this means that a sender can, for example, pay dollars to a recipient, who will however receive the agreed sum in euros.

These elements, combined with some commissions much lower than those of other major cryptocurrencies (such as the aforementioned Bitcoin) allow analysts to be basically optimists when evaluating the future of Ripple. However, it should be remembered that the current year did not start in the best way for this digital currency, which found itself tangled in a litigation with the SEC, that is the American federal body that deals with the supervision of the stock exchange. A dispute that, as it is easy to imagine, has had negative repercussions on the XRP quote and that it generated uncertainty in investors.