what profit leaves and costs

Energy can mean between 25% and 50% of the cost of mining cryptocurrencies, and the cut of the equipment leaves no income

The cryptocurrency mining has a key input: electricity, that feeds the teams that “manufacture” digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

However, hehe “miners” face a possible crisis in Argentina: the removal of subsidies will make supply more expensivewhile the scarcity of fossil fuels due to the war in Ukraine could lead to power outages in winter.

Many Argentines have already turned to this activity to generate income in dollars. They pay for the residential electricity service, but in the highest bands due to high consumption, in addition to the fact that the rate has different prices depending on the location.

Even, A company of housing of minerswhich rents spaces to clients who want to “plug in” their equipment, such as La Plata aethernamalso uses the home network, since distributes “the teams in several sheds so as not to exceed at any time the maximum consumption authorized by the Municipality”, he tells iProUP his commercial adviser, Laureano Nill.

Also the big companies of mining, like Cordoba cryptolab“is connected to the power line as a large user“, trust to iProUP Santiago Miranda, CEO and co-founder of the firm.

This company has 40% of own operation and the rest is from investors who form pools and receive a housing service. The costs go down for mining everything under one roof, even if they pay more for energy, says Miranda.

doIf the electricity is cut off, they lose money.? The answers are disparate. Miranda and Nill agree that having certain teams stand still does not imply a lossbecause these companies complement your operation with cryptocurrency trading. It’s not the same with him. home minerwhich loses between u$s10 and u$s50 per day per computer turned off.

However, all the actors agree that, despite the increases, energy in Argentina is very cheap and the activity stops great returns.

Mining equipment and electricity consumption

Unlike Bitcoin, the “creation” of coins in Ethereum and other currencies is done through conventional computers with several video cards, taking advantage the central chip of these components known as graphics processing unit (GPUfor its English acronym).

According to Miranda, in Criptolab they mine a 10% of Ethereum. The rest is distributed in EthereumClassic (a hard fork of ETH), Ergo (ERG), Zillika (ZILL) or Tonthe Telegram network token.

Only very large companies are dedicated to Bitcoin in the country, since they need expensive equipment specific known as SO Cwhich have the characteristic of solve a single algorithm but with great efficiency. Besides, his electricity consumption is twice than that of a GPU-type installation.

One of the firms that uses them is the Unicorn bit farm whose spokesmen assure iProUP who have not yet started mining Bitcoin in Argentina. Meanwhile, the Fuegian firm BitPatagonia already carries out activities on this blockchain .

“Between the 20th and 25% of mining costs of Ethereum is electricitydepending on each province, while the mining of Bitcoin accounts for more than 50%“, specifies a home miner consulted by iProUP who prefers to remain anonymous.

The expert adds that, in a generic way, a home or industrial miner has to face the following expenses:

Fixed: “The infrastructure of its electrical installation and the mining equipment that are very expensive”

Variables: “Installation maintenance”

“Some consider electricity as fixed and others as variable, the truth is that while more mines, more you pay“, indicates.

What is the electricity cost of a miner?

An expert assures iProUP that “many miners buy expensive equipment and only the one who sells it wins, while the miner spends his time trying to recover the investment“.

On the other hand, “people do not take into account the electrical safety. The wires are warm up and there is fires. A mining team spends 3,500 watts and a home electric meter provides 5,000. You won’t be able to plug in the fridge.”

The expert points out that the difference between teams implies that “700 GPU spend 100 Kw/hour with cooling, while 35 ASICs consume the same energy and 200 fit in a container”.

For Miranda, “you have to be self-sustaining, generate your own energy with generating parks of wind powerfor example, and that the traditional network replaces the night when the rest of the city uses less”.

Migration to Ethereum 2.0 would leave miners “out of work” and they will have to look for other networks

This is the medium-term plan of Cryptolab in Cordoba since, he assures, “the electrical infrastructure” that exists in the country is weak.

What is mining housing and what advantages does it offer?

Companies like Aeternam Group either Critpolabby giving housing to the equipment and taking the miner out of the home, “avoid security and noise problemsjust like him 24/7 maintenanceNill explains. He adds that “this improves profitabilitybecause at home, if you are not here and there is an error that cuts the processyou have to restart and lose between $10 and $50 per day“.

“The rent of space in Aetheream is $2,000 while the miner (team) generates about $1,000“, points out Nill, who adds that with between three and six video cards and “two days of processing, they already pay the rent, electricity and services”. “The equipment costs an average of US$9,000 and on average cEach investor has two miners, for an initial $18,000“, he comments.

About the cuts, he states “They can be affected this winter the miners of the Buenos Aires conurbationbut not the ones that are close to banks, hospitals and places that might not have electricity.”

What will happen to miners with the arrival of Ethereum 2.0?

In addition to the fear of an increase in electricity rates, home miners are worried about the project known as Ethereum 2.0announced for the end of the year.

“Today, transactions are validated by mining blocks, but from the change to ETH 2.0 they will do it in a group of nodes that do not require as much computing powerbut do have one great deal of collateral coins“, alerts another home miner to iProUP. Indeed, cryptocurrencies use two consensus mechanisms :

Proof of Work or Proof of Work (PoW) : through supercomputers solve mathematical problems to validate the operations and you get a reward. It’s the system they use today Bitcoin Y ethereum

: through to validate the operations and you get a reward. It’s the system they use today Y Proof of participation or Proof of Stake (PoS): the nodes that have a certain number minimum in cryptocurrencies left in guarantee They are in charge of registering the transactions. It is a more “ecological” method that they use polygonal Y Polkadotamong other

“The first depends on algorithms that run on many machines in a decentralized way. It’s what we know as mining: the more miners, the better for the network,” he explains.

Meanwhile, he regrets that “with ETH 2.0, we are going to have much fewer validators and in large datacenterssince they must offer high availability. Since they don’t require a lot of energy.can be located anywhere in the world losing the competitive advantage of cheap energy“.

Will cryptocurrency mining disappear?

A home miner warns iProUP that ETH 2.0 will have great costs, because “PoS relies on larger nodes that have a large number of coins as backup and that take care of the validation. If a node goes down, there are penalties and a part of the collateral coins is lost“.

“For this reason, although there is already the possibility of working with PoS, it is not common for this second type of validation to be done at home,” emphasizes the expert, adding: “The rest of PoW coins is marginal compared to Ethereum and have very little use.

Miranda does not agree with this diagnosis, since he states that “still not resolved how to implement ETH 2.0. It was going to come out in December 2020 and it was already postponed several times.”

In Argentina, mining farms grew due to “cheap” electricity

“The return on PoS is fixed at 6% to 7.5% per year. That’s a long way from the gain in PoWwhich in a normal network is 50% per year. Although you don’t need hardware, so expensive, a lot of cybersecurity is required,” he analyzes.

According to the executive, “if a virus enters, you pay the penalty and in five attacks they can liquidate you stake. Of 275,000 million Ethereum, 27,000 million would be staked.”

In addition, Ethereum would not have the business “so tied up” as to risk lowering the profitability of mining through its network. “It’s happened before, there were improvements that left other ways of working behind. there are always opportunities waiting to jump to the front page: Zillika, Ergo, Raiven, Ethereum Classic”, he exemplifies.

For this reason, for Miranda, it is most likely that “Ethereum forks the network and the two mining modalities coexist“. And that the activity remains a “green shoot” in Argentina.