what program in the Alpes-Maritimes?

The Music Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary this Tuesday. Discover the program of this event in some cities of the Alpes-Maritimes.

Summer is coming to an end this Tuesday, June 21. And like every year since 1982, the Fête de la Musique is celebrated in France on the same day. On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, the cities of the Alpes-Maritimes have planned several musical events to make you sing and dance all evening long.

In Nice, you can take part in a quiz on a giant screen, set up in the Parc du Ray. The questions will deal with music, dance and European pop culture. A karakoé is also planned at this location with singers and dancers who will animate the park with French and European hits.

Entertainment from 4 p.m. to midnight

Sun loungers and picnic tables will be made available to put the people of Nice at ease. If they want to eat, they can take advantage of the food trucks set up nearby. The party at Parc du Ray will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

And it starts at 4 p.m. on Place de la Liberation, with a reggaeton atmosphere at Caffè Vergnano 1882. The people of Nice are invited there to take the microphone and show off their talent as singers.

In the Liberation district, the Swedish artist Loreen, winner of Eurovision 2012, is invited to interpret her titles.

Concerts will also animate the Carré Vauban, the Place du Pin and an electro evening will be given at the Place Rossetti. Pop-rock fans can go to the Hard Rock café in Nice on the Promenade des Anglais. The party will last until midnight in the capital of the French Riviera.

An Arteka show on various tunes in Cannes

In Cannes, the neighborhoods will also be punctuated. A trio of international pop/rock music from the 1930s to the 1980s will be present on the Place de l’Etang. The Arteka show will thrill Cannes residents on the Bocca market square, with a wide variety of tunes, ranging from Louis Mariana to Ariana Grande.

Residents are invited to take part in the celebration at the Allées de la Liberté. Violins and computer-assisted music will be available to resonate the music in the streets. DJs with a current music program are also on the program at the Forville market.

All these events are obviously free, with the exception of a concert at Moulin Forville where a dozen artists will play the music of French singer-poets like Charles Aznavour, at the price of 10 euros.

For international varieties, head to Place Commandant Maria where funk, pop and disco music will be played.

Luxurious event in Biot, giant concert in Mouans-Sartoux

The commune of Biot is pulling out all the stops for music. A special evening with dinner, swimming pool and rooftop is organized in the presence of the international artist The Avener. It will take place at the Mouratoglou Resort, a sports and hotel complex, which is launching its season today. To attend, you will have to pay between 80 and 150 euros.

Near Antibes, several concerts of pop rock, blues, jazz and French variety are planned at the kiosk of Place Nationale, Place du Safranier and on the forecourt of the Cathedral.

Ditto in Mouans-Sartoux, which from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. organized a giant concert throughout the city. In total, 12 stages, 30 groups and more than 200 musicians will be scattered in the streets with varied rhythms between African music, rock and electro. All to have fun in a family and festive atmosphere.

Finally, in Puget-Theniers, residents will be able to dance and sing from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Place Adolphe Conil with French and international artists. All the details of the Music Festival program can be found on the municipalities’ website.