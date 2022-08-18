What proteins help lose weight?

Losing weight in a responsible and healthy way is not an easy task, however, it is not impossible either. For this, it is important that people take into account that the balance between diet and exercise is essential to avoid problems such as obesity, in addition, they contribute to improving the feeling of well-being.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), eating a healthy diet throughout life helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, as well as different non-communicable diseases and disorders. However, today, people tend to consume more hypercaloric foods, fats, free sugars and salt; on the other hand, many people do not eat enough fruits, vegetables and dietary fiber.

One of the common mistakes people make when they want to lose weight is dangerously restricting their food intake. Given this, it is necessary to understand that food is the fuel that the body needs to function, in that sense, the misconception that to lose weight you have to stop eating can be dangerous to your health.

The magic word, then, is ‘balance’. In this way, people can better plan their diet to consume healthy foods that do not increase the risk of becoming overweight or obese. The WHO notes that a healthy diet includes elements such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains. Likewise, it suggests reducing the intake of saturated fats and sugars.

Proteins to lose weight

In general, the consumption of foods rich in protein is associated with muscle gain, however, in general, people should prioritize all the nutrients that their body needs. In that sense, for example, seeking weight loss is not a reason to refrain from certain foods that are essential.

According to information from the MedlinePlus medical encyclopedia, “protein in the diet is necessary to help the body repair cells and make new cells”. Additionally, it highlights that protein is also important for the growth and development of children, adolescents and pregnant women.

The specialized portal Men’s Health reviews some foods rich in protein that can not be missing in a healthy diet to lose weight. Of course, its consumption must be accompanied by other practices such as exercise and adequate rest.

Eggs: It is the “economical” source of protein par excellence. The egg is one of the most nutritious foods, in addition, it does not contain so many calories. It is also a great source of vitamin A and vitamin D.

The best way to consume it -if the goal is to lose weight- is cooked. Given that there are so many ways to prepare the egg, it must be clear that their nutritional value varies in all of them. For example, it will not be the same to eat eggs rancheros, with oil and sausages, than to eat them cooked with a salad.

Fish: In general, fish does not have a high caloric level. However, this may vary depending on the preparation. Its meat is known to be a rich source of protein, as well as omega-3 and minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, selenium and vitamins A, B and D.

Quinoa: This food stands out for its protein content. Likewise, Men’s Health It stands out that it has a low glycemic index, but high levels of omega 6 fatty acids that contribute to maintaining normal levels of cholesterol in the blood.

Nuts: These are foods of natural origin known to be a good source of omega-3, contributing to the optimal functioning of the heart. Fruits such as almonds, pistachios, cashews, walnuts and hazelnuts are rich in fiber, provide energy and produce a feeling of satiety.

Unsweetened milk or yogurt: This type of dairy is known to be a good source of protein, while supplying vitamin D and minerals such as calcium and potassium.