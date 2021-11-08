what purchases can be made

Thanks to a bonus without Isee for families, you can buy tools that are very useful for everyday life. Let’s see what benefit it is and what it allows you to buy

The home appliances are increasingly present in homes of Italian and world families. It is now difficult to do without these tools, which are of great help to play the most classic and banal household activities.

The market offers a wide range of opportunities in this regard, but at the same time buying them in some circumstances is very expensive. Fortunately, from this year there is a very important alternative that allows you to reduce costs to grab tools that can be of great help in home.

Bonus without ISEE for families: this is what allows you to buy

Thanks to a bonus without ISEE dedicated to families it is in fact possible to house components with a view to energy improvement. This is the facilitation introduced by law number 178/2020 which allows the purchase of new appliances or furniture in the home to be subordinated to building renovation works.

With a total cost of 16,000 euros maximum, a tax deduction of 50% can be obtained, therefore an economic return of 8,000 euros. The share is distributed equally over 10 years simply by submitting the request with the tax return.

According to the Revenue Agency, the taxpayer can purchase several household appliances as long as they are not lower than class A +. Classes A or higher are allowed for ovens and washer-dryers. So, all that remains is to look at what is stated on the energy label.

Going specifically, the list of the Inland Revenue includes refrigerators, dryers, electric stoves, electric radiators, heating and cooking appliances. Therefore, thanks to this facility, an important improvement can also be made as regards the heating of one’s home. To discover other inexpensive ways to make up for the cold click here.

In the meantime, an extension is also expected for 2022 in the next budget law. Valid purchases will be those made by 31 December 2024 with a possible reduction in the amount to be deducted. On this aspect, however, there is still no official news.