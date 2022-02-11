what puts your heart at risk – Libero Quotidiano





Not all fish have the same impact on our body: this was revealed by the study conducted by the Diabetology team of the Federico II Polyclinic in Naples. Usually this food is recommended above all to prevent ischemic cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack. The survey, however, underlined that it is important to distinguish the blue one, also called fat, from the white one, also called thin. They fall into the first category sardines, mackerel, anchovies; while in the second there are for example cod, sea bass, shellfish.



“We analyzed a population of over one million individuals, followed for a period of time ranging from 4 to 40 years. The results showed that the consumption of 1-2 portions of fatty fish per week is associated with a significant reduction in the risk of heart attack and other cardiac pathologies which, for fatal cases, are around 17% – explained Professor Olga Vaccaro, head of the team -. On the contrary, the habitual consumption of lean fish, while not increasing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, is not associated with these benefits. “In short, white fish does not hurt but at the same time has nothing to do with the reduction. the risk of heart attack.



Scholars have come to this conclusion because – as he reports TgCom24 – “Fatty fish contains up to 10 times higher amounts of so-called omega-3 fats, which are beneficial to health, compared to lean fish, and is richer in many other healthy substances such as calcium, potassium, iron and Vitamin Dwhich can contribute to the beneficial impact of blue fish on the heart “, as underlined by professor Gabriele Riccardi.



