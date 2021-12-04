Ronaldo Juve: what really contains the “secret card” that prosecutors are looking for. The prosecutor is increasingly determined to find the document

According to The Gazzetta dello Sport investigators are increasingly determined to find Cristiano’s secret card Ronaldo.

But what is the content of the card? It is possible that it is an agreement, signed at the time of farewell, on the payment of months not yet paid a CR7? Or another economic deal related to his salary? For sure, Christian was sold to United for fifteen million plus eight of bonuses, which allowed the Juventus to save the last ten months of a contract of about fifty-five million gross per season. The question therefore seems to have a criminal reflection – the Juve is a listed company, with all the ensuing obligations – even more than a sporting one. The investigators, in fact, go so far as to hypothesize that the economic values ​​of the sale of Ronaldo“And write that they want to evaluate” the relevance – also in terms of adjustment obligations – on the financial statements approved on 17 September 2021 “, the one relating to 2020-2021.