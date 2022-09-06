“What really does not look like me…”, the disturbing account of the 6th plaintiff

In August 2021, Benjamin Mendy was remanded in custody following several rape complaints against him. Eight complainants referred to facts that allegedly took place between October 2018 and August 2021. The hearings began on Wednesday August 10, 2022 and a sixth complainant was heard on Monday September 5. At the bar, the young woman mentions an evening which took place in July 2021. She first indicated that she had “consensual sex two or three months“prior to the alleged rape.”We had sex, but it was a one night stand“, she continued before assuring that she was sober at the time of the facts. Subsequently, she remembered having been invited to a party at the footballer’s house. According to her words, it is Louis Saha Matturie, the player’s co-accused, who contacted her via the Snapchat application. He had also told her that she could spend the night there. An invitation that the young woman accepted and she therefore went to the party accompanied by a friend. Once there, the complainant indicates that the group headed “in a nightclub in central Manchester“, can we read.

At the bar, the plaintiff remembers an evening during which she took advantage and drank “a glass and a half of champagne“. Regarding her level of drunkenness, she assured to be “at level 6“. Subsequently, the group returned to Benjamin Mendy where everyone was able to enjoy (…)

Read more on Closermag.fr

Katy Perry: in an olive green swimsuit, the singer enjoys her vacation with Orlando Bloom in Italy

“I thought she was dead”: René’s moving testimony following the attack on his mother in Cannes by three minors

François Durpaire accused of rape: Cyril Hanouna gets angry with his lawyer, “You say anything!”

Georgina Rodriguez: the darling of Cristiano Ronaldo incendiary on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival

Paul Pogba: the mother of the Blues player, Yéo Moriba, collateral victim of the marabout affair