What really happened between Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper?

The behind-the-scenes drama of “Mamma Mia!” It was a precursor to the “Don’t Worry Darling” saga. In 2009, the Daily Mail reported that there was some overlap between Dominic Cooper’s relationships with Amanda Seyfried and Joanna Carolan, his longtime girlfriend when he began filming the musical. Carolan and Cooper reportedly broke up twice during their public outings with Seyfried and after Cooper and Seyfried got together, sources claimed that Cooper began trying to win Carolan back.

In an interview with Elle (via People), Seyfried confirmed that her three-year relationship with Cooper was more than a little messy. “I was kind of dumb thinking that the two of them were over and that Dom and I were involved,” she said. But she later learned otherwise. “I got my heart broken pretty hard,” she revealed. As for Carolan, she told Grazia (via Digital Spy), “I’ve cried a lot of tears and realized the reality that the future she wanted will never happen.” Adding to the drama was Seyfried’s admission that she also dated her co-star Alexander Skarsgård, but she told Elle that her feelings for Cooper were simply stronger than hers.

In May 2010, People reported that Cooper and Seyfried had called it quits, noting that Cooper had been seen befriending Seyfried’s “Mean Girls” co-star Lindsay Lohan. The following month, Cooper and Seyfried were photographed together, according to Just Jared, but their romance ended at the end of the year.