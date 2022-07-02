What really happened between Olivia Wilde and Justin Timberlake?

Justin Timberlake he married the actress Jessica Biel in 2012, after meeting the “Total Recall” star in 2007, according to USA Today. Since then, the couple have welcomed two boys, Silas and Phineas, and are now one of the loveliest couples in Hollywood. Seriously, your family Instagram photos are adorable!

After ending her seven-year engagement to actor Jason Sudeikis, Wilde began an affair with singer Harry Styles. And while initial reports suggested Wilde and Sudeikis’ split was amicable, sources later revealed to People that the “Ted Lasso” star was “absolutely heartbroken” by Wilde’s new relationship.

However, long before Wilde started dating Styles, and a year before Timberlake and Biel said “I do,” rumors surfaced about the “In Time” co-stars’ relationship.

Olivia Wilde and Justin Timberlake went to a nightclub

Speculation about Olivia Wilde and Justin Timberlake’s relationship began immediately after the pair starred in the sci-fi action movie “In Time.”

In 2011, The Daily Mail published an article detailing an incident in which the pair were reportedly flirting at a Los Angeles nightclub. “They were dancing, whispering, he had his hand on her back and shoulders and they were together all night,” a source told the publication, adding, “His arm was around her, they were talking up close, just the two of them.” . Justin and Olivia were there with a group, but they weren’t talking to anyone else.”

The alleged incident took place in April 2011, just weeks after Timberlake’s brief split from Biel. And while Timberlake and Biel would later rekindle their romance, the gap in their relationship’s timeline led some to believe the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer had more than enough time to get involved with Wilde.

Olivia shot down dating rumors

Following the news of their rumored romance, Olivia Wilde shut down all speculation that she was dating Justin Timberlake. In a tweet seemingly addressing reports that she and Timberlake were getting cozy at a nightclub, Wilde emphasized that their relationship was strictly platonic. “Calm down, honey badgers,” Wilde wrote. “We’re just friends and have been for years.”

Wilde’s statement makes sense, as the pair had previously worked on another project. Wilde appeared alongside Timberlake in the 2007 film “Alpha Dog.” And while the current status of their friendship is unknown, Wilde and Timberlake were spotted together at an event in 2013 and seemed as friendly as ever.

Ultimately, it appears that both artists have moved on from the rumors that plagued their relationship over a decade ago. Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel and will celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary in October 2022, while Wilde reportedly hopes to make her relationship with singer Harry Styles more public.