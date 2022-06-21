What really happened between Salma Hayek and Edward Norton?

One of the rare occasions the duo faced public upheaval involved an ex-girlfriend. Before dating the star of “Frida”, Edward Norton had a relationship with Courtney Love.

Even though the singer was the one who decided to call it quits, she ultimately regretted the decision. “I should have married Edward,” Love said in breakingnews the 2006.

“I left him for a bad man who stole all my money,” she added. While Norton and Hayek were dating, Love showed signs of jealousy when he took a swipe at the pair claiming that the “Fight Club” actor wouldn’t stay with Hayek because he “could barely understand half of what she was saying.” according to the National Enquirer.

The “Doll Parts” singer faced criticism for her words about her ex-boyfriend’s partner and he later apologized to Hayek while retracting his claim.

On another occasion, Norton and Hayek were involved in a drama related to the biopic “Frida,” which was a passion project for Hayek.

The movie It was her directorial debut. and her boyfriend had a small role on screen, but played a major role in the script rewrite. Norton discussed his frustrations in a 2003 interview with GQ and also avoided discussions of his rumored breakup with Hayek.

A surprising source announced the separation of Salma Hayek and Edward Norton

After four years together, Salma Hayek Y Edward Norton they broke up in the summer of 2003. The announcement of the couple’s separation came from an unlikely source. Daryl Sabara, who was 12 at the time, was making the media rounds to promote “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over,” which Hayek co-starred in.

While talking about her co-star, young Sabara let it slip that she was single. “She’s not with Ed Norton anymore,” she told Matt Lauer on an episode of “Today” (via People). Lauer interrupted Sabara. “You’re going to get in trouble,” said the presenter.

Later that year, the “Fools Rush In” actress opened up about her relationship with Norton and why the couple decided to keep their love life private. “I mean, how much do you really know about that relationship?” Hayek said while speaking to The Independent in 2003. “We’ve done thousands of things and no one knows,” she said.

The celebrity couple preferred to let their on-screen work speak for their careers. “Let’s face it … you can become very popular by exploiting your personal life,” Hayek said. The “Everly” star mentioned how frustrating it was when details about her and Norton were leaked. “I’d be angrier if I picked up the paper and thought, ‘Oh my God, how did they find out?'” she said.

No further details about Hayek and Norton’s breakup were revealed, but they later managed to stay in each other’s lives.

Edward Norton attended Salma Hayek’s wedding

Before marrying the billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, a Salma Hayek he worried that he would never be able to settle down.

“I was so worried and I dated some people I shouldn’t have dated,” she told Allure in 2015 while discussing her dating history.

“I also found some pretty good guys,” Hayek added. Judging from their post-breakup relationship, it seems that Edward Norton fell into the “nice guy” category.

Norton was on the guest list when Hayek married Pinault in 2009. The “Birdman” star was photographed in Italy for the lavish ceremony, according to CBS News, and brought his girlfriend Shauna Robertson to the trip.

After dating for six years, Norton and Robertson married in 2012. In keeping with the actor’s low-key approach to relationships, the couple skipped an extravagant event and opted instead for a secret ceremony, according to Us Weekly.

Hayek and Norton kept in touch, once again collaborating when they appeared in the raunchy animated comedy “Sausage Party” in 2016. According to Seth Rogen, who wrote and produced the film, it was Norton who recruited the star of “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” “.

“I’m 100 percent sure Salma Hayek wouldn’t be in the movie if it wasn’t for him,” Rogen told Deadline in 2016 while discussing Norton’s invaluable contributions to the project.