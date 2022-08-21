What really happened between Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner

ads

Before “Jelena,” there was Taylor Lautner. According to PopSugar, Gomez met the “Twilight” star in Vancouver while he was filming “New Moon” and she was filming the 2010 comedy, “Ramona and Beezus.” “Kristin [Stewart] I was staying at my hotel. He was visiting her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby, and we ended up running into each other,” Gomez told Seventeen (via Us Weekly). However, things quickly fizzled out between the two teenagers due to the inconvenience of their mutual celebrity status. We would go out for lunch and dinner, but he knew he had paparazzi following him, and I had paparazzi following me,” Gomez continued. “So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were going a little crazy for us.”

While Gomez and Lautner’s brief romance lasted less than a year, it remains one of the singer’s healthiest relationships to date. In fact, he only has positive things to say about everyone’s favorite werewolf. “It’s so sweet,” Gomez told Us Weekly. “Taylor has made me so happy. I didn’t know she could be so happy. You’ll probably see it in the photos! I’m smiling so big.” Even after their breakup, the duo remained on good terms while he dated Taylor Swift. Check out Gomez and Lautner’s smiles at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (pictured above)!