What really happened between The Weeknd and Ariana Grande?

Okay, let’s start by saying Ariana Grande and The Weeknd never officially confirmed they dated and always maintained they were just good friends, but they did collaborate in the studio three times. It was with these constant musical teams that dating rumors began to surface between the two, as fans have long speculated that things might have gone beyond the platonic.

Fans of the two stars have repeatedly analyzed song lyrics for clues, including @arianarailme who shared a thread in 2020 claiming The Weeknd’s “The Hills” may have been talking about a possible secret romance while dating Big Sean. They also speculated that Grande is apparently apologizing for ruining a romance in her big hit “One Last Time,” which may have to do with The Weeknd. Another Twitter user, @loonaticgrandeshared a viral Twitter thread decoding the lyrics in 2017, doubling down on speculation “The Hills” is about Grande while pointing out a particularly poignant scene in the music video that may have alluded to a minor incident Grande had while dating Big Sean.

But that’s not even the most cryptic lyrical decoding fans have had.