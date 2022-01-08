What really happens to the Buitoni brand

Goodbye Buitoni. Indeed no, absolutely not. Well though, maybe a little bit yes. At least in part. But not most of them. The news that has been chasing each other in recent days is conflicting and confused, they seem a bit like the answers of Emanuela Fanelli’s “mysterious relative” in the surreal sketch by A piece of Lundini. There is some truth and some untrue in the history of the term of the granting of brand name Buitoni by Nestle: let’s try to understand something.

It is not true, first of all, that we will no longer see Buitoni products on shelves of shops and supermarkets. It is true that, as has long been known, the extension to the ten-year concession of the Buitoni brand given by the owner Nestlè to the Italian-Swiss company has expired since the beginning of 2022. Newlat, owner of the Sansepolcro. But be careful, because in the Tuscan factory – in the province of Arezzo but in an area on the border between Umbria and Marche – only dry pasta and baked goods: and these are the products that will no longer have the historic brand. All the others, as Nestlè pointed out in a note, will continue to exist: frozen pizzas, fresh pasta, stuffed pasta, fresh sauces, fresh bases (type puff pastry or shortcrust pastry), liquid bases. All these foods come from other establishments, some owned by Nestlè itself (the pizza, which is made in Benevento), others by third-party companies that have licensed the brand; and we will continue to see them around and buy them, do not worry nostalgic friends.

This somewhat confused situation derives from the history of Buitoni herself: originally a family-run pasta factory, founded in 1827 by Giulia and Gianbattista Buitoni, right in Sansepolcro, in what was then still the Grand Duchy of Tuscany. The entrepreneurial story of the Buitoni family continues between triumphs and expansions (they are always at the origin of another legendary brand, Perugina) but also difficulties and moments of crisis: until the company and brand were sold to De Benedetti’s CIR in 1980, and eight years later they passed to the multinational Nestlè. Twenty years later, in 2008, the gap between brand and production opens up: Nestlè sells Sansepolcro, to TMT now Newlat, but keeps the ownership of the brand: which gives in concession for ten years to the aforementioned company led by Angelo Mastrolia. A legally flawless but somewhat surreal situation arises for the man in the street: a historic Italian brand owned by a foreign multinational that “rents” it to an Italian company. And now, after the expiry of the ten-year concession and also of the extension, not even more.

However, it is not true, at least from what has been understood, that as many have written it was Nestlè a remove the brand in Newlat: on the contrary, it is the company from Mastrolia that has chosen to focus on its brands such as Delverde, which has a higher ranking, and to stop paying a fairly expensive fee, about 1.7 million euros a year. That in the past Newlat has tried, as it seems, to buy the Buitoni brand once and for all but without success, is another story and shows how Nestlè is well aware of the value of brand.

It is true, in any case, that there is a definitive goodbye: the one between Buitoni and Sansepolcro, the place where this story began, where this surname was linked to a product, almost two hundred years ago. Until yesterday, between alternating and complicated events, this bond had remained, today no longer. It is not true, at least for now, that there will be repercussions on production and therefore on‘occupation: pasta and rusks continue to be made, and almost 400 employees of the establishment remain in place.

It is not true, then, that Nestlè has undertaken not to sell the brand for 18 months: it is something that almost all the newspapers have written, and it is an at least imprecise statement, which put it this way is hard to understand. Because if other Buitoni-branded products are produced elsewhere, what should push the multinational to get rid of the brand? What is true is that Nestle will respect the non competition agreement provided for in the concession contract: when this ends, the grantor will not be able to produce the same products with the Buitoni brand for eighteen months (pasta and rusks).

In short, we do not know exactly what the story that awaits Buitoni will be in the future, because in recent years, on the one hand, Nestlè has made large investments (in the frozen pizza, the Benevento plant is cited among the best examples of the contemporary food industry), on the other hand departures, for example with the sale of the Moretta (Cuneo) plant in Rana and the closure of Casa Buitoni, the recipe center, moved to Ohio. What is certain is that it is a story that does not end today.