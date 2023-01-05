What relationship does Julio César Chávez Jr. have with Ovidio Guzmán? Halftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

On the morning of this Thursday, January 5, Ovid Guzmanson of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Loerawas arrested after an operation carried out in culiacan, Sinaloa. Faced with this situation, the relationship that has Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. with the known as ‘The mouse’.

What is the bond that unites the family of JC Chávez Jr. with Ovidio?

Almost a year ago, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He spoke through a live broadcast on his Instagram account about the relationship he has with the now detainee, who is the uncle of his stepdaughter Frida Sofía.

The actual wife of the son of ‘César del Boxeo’, Frida Munoz Romanhad a relationship with Edgar Guzman Lopezson of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and brother of Ovidio, from that relationship Frida Sofía Guzmán Muñoz was bornof which the Mexican boxer has served as the father.

“Ovid? The Mouse? He is my daughter’s uncle, who has been my daughter for a long time.. I know him well and he is a good person, with me he is a great person, I don’t know what they say elsewhere, “the Jr. mentioned at the time.

The Son of Legend made it clear that his unique link with the drug traffickers who were also wanted in the United States for their stepdaughterwhich was left without a biological father in 2008.