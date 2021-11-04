what remains after the double confrontation with Sudtirol

Juventus U23: what remains for Lamberto Zauli after the double confrontation with Sudtirol. A three-point analysis

The Bolzano campaign col Sudtirol ends with two defeats for the Juventus U23. 2-0 in the league, 2-1 in the Italian Cup Serie C and bianconeri eliminated from the competition. Therefore, the mission to defend the title won in the 2019/2020 season fails. From the double South Tyrolean trip, however, Lamberto Zauli he can draw important answers from his players, which can be written in three points.

1. Sudtirol defense at home is perforated: it is the second team to succeed

The Under 23 has become the second team to drill the defense of Sudtirol between friendly walls of the Drusus. Only there had succeeded so far Giana Erminio, in the 4-1 of the Italian Cup on 15 September. Then, the emptiness. Nicolussi Caviglia, therefore, broke the clean sheet hegemony of Javorcic’s team at home: there, where they all had failed.

2. Nicolussi Caviglia, “debut” with goals: good news for Zauli

323 days later and two serious shoulder injuries. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia could not have wished for a better “debut” of the season with Juventus U23. What then his debut: he was born and raised in Juventus, but he had been missing the Serie C stage for some years. The midfielder from Aosta took over from Miretti in the second half, 4 minutes to score and shake off everything. Bad luck is now a distant memory: Zauli smiles, really welcome back Hans.

3. Successful experiment with Sersanti. And Stramaccioni …

With Sudtirol in the Italian Cup it was also time for experiments. Zauli deployed Alessandro Sersanti, midfielder by profession, in the role of left-back. And he was right. Careful game, with few flaws, daughter of an intelligent player and good at understanding the moments of the game. It has blossomed, by his side, Diego Stramaccioni. The defender, who arrived in the summer from Vis Pesaro, found the road wide open given the two injuries of Poli and Riccio. Having entered well in the current game in the league, he also held up well in the Italian Cup Serie C, sending a clear message to his coach in terms of trust and reliability.

THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH GIUSEPPE LEONE OF JUVENTUS U23