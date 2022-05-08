What requirements must I meet before starting the MIR?

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

The new promotion MIR He is one step away from giving the starting signal to a new stage that will mark a before and after in his professional career. As reported by the Ministry of Healththe applicants who are awarded a place will take possession of it in the corresponding center between May 30 and 31, 2022, considering the may 31 as the start date of the training period. Therefore, before embarking on this new stage, the Spanish MIR Association remember the steps that future specialists must follow before beginning the residency.

The essential first step is enroll. To do this, doctors must compulsorily present both a identification document (DNI, NIE or residence permit), such as the title that accredits them as doctors, the proof of issue or the approval. In addition, they will also have to pay the registration fee.

However, some Colleges can also request the certificate of being winners of a place, although it is not essential. For this reason, the ideal is to go directly to the website of the Provincial Medical Association of Spain, where future specialists can consult the contact details of the Association of their interest.

As a recommendation, the MIR Spain Association advises applicants not to register until they know their final destination since, although there is a Law that allows them to practice anywhere regardless of where they are registered, they can cause problems and force to pay the registration fee again.

Signing of the contract with the teaching unit

Once registered, a mandatory requirement to practice as a doctor in Spain, applicants have to go to the Hospital Personnel and Contracting section in which he will take possession of the square. To sign the contract, the doctors will have to present a series of documents: