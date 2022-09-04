What residents of Los Girasoles and Los Peralejos ask President Abinader

Santo Domingo, DR.

During his activities yesterday, President Luis Abinader made a stop at Los Girasoles and Los Peralejos, where he would start the renovation work on the ravines in those sectors, and there the residents of both places came to ask the president for the works they understand they are lacking in the neighborhoods and surrounding areas.

The first request was the construction of a children’s stay that allows parents to leave their children while they go to their respective jobs.

“I think that we should have a government children’s home, because many of us have small children and we don’t have how to pay for a service from someone who takes care of them, we have to live from favor to favor; so I understand that a children’s stay would benefit us a lot ”, exclaimed José Manuel García, who was with his tent just outside where the act was while he tried to enter.

One who did enter was Mr. Francisco Miguel, president of the Union of Neighborhood Councils of Los Girasoles II, and he even had words during the act.

“We want to take the opportunity to express to our president that although we are doing well and will continue to do well, we understand that we can improve; We cannot let go and tell you that our communities, especially the student community, is in one of the most complex stages we have faced because despite having four public schools, not to mention the private sector, we currently have 2,000 children outside of public schools…with the surplus that our community has, these centers are not enough, for which we asked for a school building in the Los Girasoles third foundation area,” said Miguel.

The community member added that they are still waiting for the definitive titling of multiple pieces of land in that sector, which were already approved by decree during the administration of former President Hipólito Mejía, but have not yet been delivered.

He also exposed the lack of recreational spaces for the young people who live there, for which he requested the construction of a multipurpose roof that would help combat crime.

The president’s response

Abinader took a minute before giving the main words of that act to respond to the requests of the president of the Neighborhood Council, and indicated that work is already underway for the delivery of 1,246 definitive title certificates in “the next few days”.

He instructed the Ministry of Sports and the Neighborhood Development Commission to start the “processes” for the construction of a covered field, which will also have funds allocated from the Ministry of the Presidency.