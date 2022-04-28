What result does Pumas need to go to the 2022 Club World Cup?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.28.2022 11:17:54





The UNAM Cougars ended with a bitter taste end of first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Leagueafter they failed to hold onto an advantage and they ended up tied at two goals against him Seattle Sounders in University City.

However, the Final is not yet definedso both squads must meet again next Wednesday at CenturyLink Field to define the champion of the Concachampions and the next representative of the Concacaf in it Club World Cup.

Given this, many feline fans have begun to wonder about what do you need Cougars do in the Vuelta Final against the Seattle Sounders to become champion of the CONCACAF Champions Leagueso pay attention that here we tell you.

What does Pumas need to go to the Club World Cup?

For this edition of Concachampionstournament organizers determined that there were no tiebreaker criteria, that is to say, the famous away goal does not exist; so there must be a winner during the 90 minutesOtherwise, overtime and even penalties will be used.

Given this, the Cougars is it so forced to win in regular time by any marker; likewise, he must avoid defeat, otherwise the Seattle Sounders will lift the Cup and will earn his place in the next Club World Cup.