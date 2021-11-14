Parcel block risk Amazon on the most awaited day of its users: Black Friday. To stop everything will be the couriers employees of companies registered with Assoexpressi, who deal with deliveries for Italy on behalf of the logistics giant. In fact, for November 26, the day dedicated to maxi-discounts before Christmas, the couriers have called a national strike. A strike to say enough to the unsustainable rhythms and working hours, asking in exchange that the weekly hours be reduced.

Black Friday, Amazon deliveries strike: what risks for customers?

There is only one risk for the customer: that of not receiving the Amazon parcel that he had ordered on the logistics giant’s website. A loss in itself that can have repercussions on the individual customer, and which is a direct consequence of the national strike called by the couriers. THE driver they have always borne the “weight” on them in a large part of Amazon’s success. In fact, the giant has always been appreciated for precise and punctual deliveries, but not only that, the “weight” is also the workload that couriers have to endure, it often happens that to deliver all the packages on time the same drivers do not have the time to slow down, stop, sustaining stressful rhythms.

The strike threatens to have important repercussions not only for consumers, but also for the production chain involved. Suffice it to say that last year, in full pandemic, the Black Friday and the Cyber ​​Monday (the Monday following the “Black Friday” dedicated to the sale of electronic products) showed excellent results, with an increase in sales of 60% compared to 2019, exceeding 4.8 billion dollars worldwide, and recording the sale of 203 products per minute. Products that were then delivered by overcharged couriers.

Black Friday: the reason for the Amazon delivery strike

The strike has deep roots and sink in discontent for the absurd rhythms sustained by couriers from Amazon parcels. For this reason, on Friday 26 November the parcels will be at risk of being blocked. This was announced by the national secretary of Filt Cgil, Michele De Rosa, who through a post on social media explained how mobilization is necessary, how the strike is used to say enough to the working conditions in which the couriers find themselves. To be involved will be approx 12 thousand workers to which others must be added 3-4 thousand seasonal workers, called to meet the peak of applications that register for the holidays.

The decision was taken in Bologna within the framework of the first unitary national assembly of cadres and delegates of the delivery sector of contracted goods for the group founded by Jeff Bezos. The amount of work is really difficult for the single courier to manage. In any turn the driver can get to contemplate up to delivery of 200 packages per day, about 130-140 stops to be made in 8-9 hours. One of the problems may be the algorithm itself, which if it makes it easier to find the fastest way, on the other hand it does not admit breaks or slowdowns. Forcing the couriers into uncomfortable conditions.

Black Friday, Amazon deliveries strike: what are the drivers asking for?

Unacceptable working conditions are therefore at the basis of the strike, but the unions are not unprepared and have some offers ready, in order to improve the working life of drivers. Perhaps the most important among the proposals is that of reduce weekly working hours. On average, a courier works 44 hours a week; the proposal is to bring down the hours first to 42 and then to 39. But the problems are certainly not over, so it is necessary to find alternative plans to obtain a concrete improvement in working life.

Give employment continuity to all staff, even during contract and contract changes.

Reduce liability on the messengers in cases of damages and deductibles.

Increase the economic value of the trip.

Introduce the performance bonus.

In addition to these more pragmatic measures to improve living conditions, there are other side issues that the unions have taken into consideration. In fact, De Rose also highlighted the problems related to privacy in conclusion. It would therefore be necessary ensure the privacy policy, data management and remote control, “excluding any repercussions of a disciplinary nature”.