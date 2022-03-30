What rivals can Uruguay play? This is how the drums were for the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will be held this Friday

The soccer planet, which already knows almost all the participants in the 2022 World Cup, with 29 of the 32 teams confirmed, it is already turning its eyes towards Qatar, where the draw will take place on Friday (1:00 p.m.) of the most emblematic competition of this sport.

As is already known, due to its position in the FIFA ranking, the Uruguayan team will not be seeded and will go to the second pot.

Among the strongest rivals that can touch the sky blue, those of the bolillero one of the heads of series, are Qatar, for being the host, Belgium, France, England, Spain and Portugal.

While Brazil and Argentina, because they are Conmebol teams, cannot be drawn in the same group as Uruguay.

This is how the drums are:

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 1 Taste Denmark Senegal Canada/Tunisia two Belgium Netherlands Iran Cameroon 3 Brazil Germany Japan Ecuador 4 France (Mexico) Morocco Saudi Arabia 5 Argentina (USA) Serbian Ghana 6 England Switzerland Poland UEFA play-off 7 Spain Uruguay South Korea Repechage 1 8 Portugal Croatia Canada/Tunisia Repechage 2

Nor will Uruguay’s rivals be the teams that are in the same pot: Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico and the United States, whose order will be confirmed this Wednesday with the last Concacaf gameSwitzerland and Croatia.

In pot three will be Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Canada or Tunisia. These last two selections will be defined based on the next FIFA ranking.

While in pot four there will be Canada or Tunisia, depending on the ranking, plus Cameroon, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Ghana.

And it is also made up of the three places that are still pending to be assigned. Two will come out of intercontinental playoffs. One of them will be between Conmebol, with Peru as representative, and Asia, whose quota will be defined in June by Australia and the United Arab Emirates; while the other will be between Concacaf and Oceania, with Costa Rica and New Zealand as possible rivals, which will be confirmed this Wednesday.

What’s more A European playoff remains to be defined, which was postponed because Ukraine is in that table, attacked and invaded by Russia at the end of February. Due to this invasion, Russia was excluded from the World Cup and could not play the scheduled play-off this March.

For that quota, the defining match of Wales against the winner of the key between Scotland and Ukraine is pending.

The last World Cup with 32 teams

Qatar 2022 is the last World Cup before the move to 48 teams by 2026which should make it harder for heavyweight teams to miss out on the event.

The 2022 World Cup will be made up, as in the most recent editions, of eight groups of four teams each.

A ‘classic’ format for an event that has accumulated criticism and controversy in recent years.

Investigations were opened into the attribution of the venue to Qatar and there were accusations about the working conditions in the preparation works for the event.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insists that Qatar-2022 will be “the best” World Cup ever organized and also “the healthiest”, referring to the international health crisis of covid-19.

Ahead of Friday’s draw, FIFA officials meet at a Congress in Doha on Thursday to define adjustments for the tournamentsuch as if the number of soccer players that make up the campuses is increased.

