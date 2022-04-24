What Robert Pattinson did to land the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight

After it happened five movies and 14 years since the first installment of “Twilight”it is very difficult to imagine an actor who is not Robert Pattinson as the one in charge of giving life to Edward Cullen. But to get to him, the English interpreter had to go through many sacrifices.

Not only did he have to convince director Catherine Hardwicke and the audition team, he also had to charm the directors and producers of the saga because at that time Pattinson did not have as attractive an appearance as was sought and, worst of all, he had a career that was just beginning and lacked fame.

In addition, the interpreter he had to make many sacrifices to be in the castings and persuade all the evaluators. Finally, every effort paid off and he got the role that launched him to world stardom, earning millions of fans everywhere.

What did Robert Pattinson have to do to be Edward Cullen?

In an interview for The Twilight Effectthe director Catherine Hardwicke recognized that there were several young actors as candidates to win the main character of the film, but Robert Pattinson was the one who drew the most attention for his unusual attractiveness, mainly because of his cheekbones.

However, at that time, the young actor was not as presentable as he is now, because on the day of the audition he was present wearing a dyed black polo shirt, a stained shirt and black hair due to a previous job he had done. Also, he was a bit overweight.

To this we must add that, when there were only four applicants left, Pattinson took money out of his pocket to travel to California and audition with Kristen Stewart. Despite all the complications that there were at the time, the production of the film opted for him, he got in shape and the rest is history.