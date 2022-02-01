What Roma did in January: Mou satisfied and thinning pink. Oliveira the icing

Today at 3pm Tiago Pinto he will speak at the press conference to comment on the transfer market that has just ended, but after a month of negotiations there is satisfaction in Trigoria. Mourinho he had the required players and even at the exit the bulk of the work was done. Emblematic as adding the number of minutes of the players sold, this figure is lower than that of Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveiraboth arrived in January and respectively with three and two matches in the Giallorossi.

Timely revenue – If it wasn’t for the blows on the final gong of Juve and Intermost likely the palm of the best team on the transfer market in January would go to Rome. After 9 days of opening negotiations, in fact, he had already brought Mourinho the required reinforcements: deputy Karsdorp and a midfielder. If for Maitland-Niles the formula is a dry loan and in the summer you will have to discuss with Arsenal for the tag, the speech is different Oliveira. On the Portuguese hangs a right of redemption (it can become an obligation) by paying 13 million al Port. A third purchase, always in the middle of the field, was missing but not even the Special One really expected it. In fact, all the speeches relating to Xhaka.

Two redundancies remained – With the entries filed away, Tiago Pinto was able to concentrate on his exits and there was a lot of work to do in this case. Mayoral and Villar greeted Rome for Getafe and if the former returns to Real ownership at the end of the season, for the latter the Giallorossi hope to earn 7-8 million in June with his redemption. Calafiori and Reynolds they ended up respectively at Genoa and Kortrijk (Belgium) with the promise of a new evaluation in Trigoria in the next pre-season. In the last few days she has also greeted Fazio, who from outside the squad has terminated also waiving the lawsuit filed against the club. The only two moles for the Giallorossi GM remain Diawara and Santon. The Guinean midfielder was offered until the last Valencia and then to Venice unsuccessfully while Santon he refused the few offers received (including that of Salernitana) preferring to reach the end of the contract (next 30 June).