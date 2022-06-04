What romantic movie identifies you the most according to your sign

When choosing a romantic movie There are endless options to see. The romantic genre is often mixed with others such as comedy, drama and action, because yes: there are combinations for all tastes.

Taking into account the position of the sun in the birth chart can serve as a tool to make certain decisions. This planet determines the tastes and preferences of people, as well as the most general characteristics of their personality.

Each sign has qualities that make it stand out from the others. In this way, while some maintain a conservative or classic profile, others prefer to discover new and unusual things.

Next, the romantic movie that identifies you more according to your zodiac sign.

The aries people they enjoy movies that feature different settings and dynamics between their characters. This feature film starring Emma Stone Y Ryan Gosling He was nominated six times for Oscar awards, thanks to their costumes, choreographies and songs. It is an energetic proposal, full of music and fantastic scripts.

For Aries people, La La Land is an ideal movie IMDB – THE NATION

East film recounts the life of a chef, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, who dedicated much of his life to his professional career. His romantic plot is mixed with drama and with great gastronomic dynamics, which will be to the liking of the Taurus people. This sign of the Earth element is one of those who most enjoy eating in the entire Zodiac.

Without reservations tells a perfect love story for Taurus people (Photo: file)

starring a young man Heather Ledger Y Julia Stiles, this teen romantic comedy is set in the 1990s. It shows a romance between two young people who are struggling to find their own identity. The Gemini people They will enjoy watching the cast navigate their final years of high school, filled with parties, friends and youth conflicts.

10 things I hate about you (Photo: Capture)

The cancer people they prefer great classics when it comes to watching movies; that’s why this movie is your ideal choice. starring youth Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winsletits three hours of duration will combine perfectly with the desire to stay at home of the people of this sign of the Water element.

For Cancer people, the winner of best film in 1998 is a very good option to enjoy

Starring Nicole Kidman Y Ewan McGregorEast film released in 2001 has become a classic of musical cinema. His story is as romantic as it is tragic, so the leo people they will feel trapped in its plot. The different songs, flashy costumes and Parisian settings will be great entertainment for this Fire element sign.

The film that stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor is ideal for Leo people

This film, starring Sandra Bullock Y Ryan Reynolds, is about a woman focused on her professional life, with no time to find love. The Virgo people they will enjoy this romantic comedy, which will make them laugh and get emotional. They will feel identified with the demanding and responsible character of Margaret Tate.

The story starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock is ideal for Virgo people

It is one of the most remembered romantic movies by all. with a young Julia Roberts Y Richard Gere, shows the life of two different characters who fall in love unexpectedly. With iconic scenes and appearance changes, this feature film will please the libra peoplewho enjoy taking care of their appearance.

For Libra people, an ideal option is the classic movie starring Julia Robert and Richard Gere. File, Archive

The scorpio people They are the most passionate of the Zodiac. Their personality is strong and they are sensual. As it combines a passionate bond, romance and innovation, the trilogy of 50 shades of gray It is a great option for the free time of this sign of the Water element.

The romance between Anastasia and Christian is a great option for Scorpio people Archive

This movie starring Timothee Chalamet and set in 1983 is about the romance of a young man with his father’s assistant. The setting, dialogues and stellar performances will be to the liking of the sagittarius peoplewho are looking for different plots to see.

Call me by your name has just the right characteristics to entertain Sagittarius people File, Archive

The capricorn people they are cordial and maintain a serious personality. They like technology and innovation, so this movie is a great option for them. Starring joaquin phoenixis a feature film that deals with love in a future in which technological advances could supplant human beings.

Her, a film starring Joaquín Phoenix is ​​an excellent option for Capricorn people (Photo: Capture)

This film is about the romance between two young French women, through scenes that show their feelings, their intimacy and the journey of introspection that these characters go through. It will be to the liking of aquarius peoplewho seek to empathize when watching movies that go beyond generic parameters.

Adele’s life tells the love story of two young French women and is ideal for Aquarius people (Photo: Capture)

Starring Julia Roberts Y Hugh grant, this is one of the classics of romantic cinema. Located in London, it is about the romance between a movie star and a worker. The participation of a diverse and fun cast will please the pisces peoplewho seek to get excited and laugh when they sit down to watch movies.