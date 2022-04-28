Sports

What score did Marcelo Flores have from the Mexico coaching staff?

Camping World Stadium, Orlando /

Although Marcelo Flores could not shine in the friendly game Mexican team against Guatemala in the minutes that the coaching staff gave him, and the controversy over his words of “guaranteeing playing with El Tri if they take him to the World Cup”, Jorge Theiler, Gerardo Martino’s technical assistant, confessed that the Arsenal player from England will continue to be watched by the Tricolor.

Marcelo has many conditions and he is a boy who still has a lot to learn, but who is well evaluated in the National Team and will continue to be evaluated”, he said at a press conference.

The Selection lacked offensive plays; thus, Santiago Giménez had very little participation during the game that ended 0-0, but Theiler understands that this must be worked on for the following commitments.

“As for 9, that is a question of the whole team, you have to play to supply the center forwardwe lacked depth and scoring options for Santi to have the opportunities”.

Despite the poor level shown and that the Tata already has practically defined its squad for the World Cuphis assistant still gave a glimmer of hope for these players.

I don’t think it’s the last chanceThat will be defined by Gerardo, but we still have games in May and June. If they continue to do things in their clubs, they may be presented with other opportunities, ”concluded Martino’s assistant, who was not in this game on medical recommendation given his eye problems.

