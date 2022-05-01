What series and movies are going to be removed from Netflix in May 2022
No one knows what He has, until He loses it. As usual, with a new month comes new content to the platform Netflixand although all subscribers are excited about the premiere of new productions such as the new series ”welcome to eden”, which will bring back to the world of acting Belindaor the fourth and new season of ”stranger things”, we also have to say goodbye to a number of movies and series that will have to make room for the new.
Although some of the content that is being fired may not even have been taken into account, it never hurts to review which are the series and movies that are leaving Netflix, to have the opportunity to see them before they leave. This May, some romantic film classics will say goodbye to us, such as ”Dear John”, starring amanda seyfried Y channing tatum or ”Closer: Carried away by desire”, a film with one of the most iconic performances of Natalie Portman.
You might also be interested in: Why did Netflix lose subscribers for the first time and what will it do?
On the other hand, in the series we will have to say goodbye to the ”Iris” series which is leaving early this coming month. Also the reality show ”Below Deck”, which shows the lives of young people who live and work on luxury boats with demanding clients, will leave the service. This is the list of content that will leave Netflix in May 2022.
Movies that will no longer be available on Netflix Latin America in May 2022
May 1
- The Age of Innocence
- A Yellow Bird
- friends with money
- Closer: Driven by Desire
- dark
- After Earth
- This is my son
- Fire in the Blood
- He Even Has Your Eyes
- John and Yoko: Above us only sky
- Loev
- The girl in the spider web
- spare cops
- daddy’s war
- Peter Pan
- Dear John
- Resident Evil – Degeneration
- Resident Evil: Vendetta
- Roman J Israel
- hangover games
- Space Chimps
- Above all Sunny
- Do not mess with the Zohan
- Top Gun: Passion and Glory
- The Complete Mission Impossible Saga
May 3
- Bodyguard: The bodyguard
May 4th
- The simplest thing is to complicate everything
May 9
- Gatao 2: Rise of the King
You might also be interested in: Pálpito, a new Netflix series: what it is about and how many chapters it has
Series that will no longer be available on Netflix Latin America in May 2022
May 1
May 2
- Iris
- Boys over Flowers
May 8
15 th of May
- The Real Housewives of New York City
- Bakugan – Battle Planet
Follow us on