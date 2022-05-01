What series and movies are going to be removed from Netflix in May 2022

Movie classics like Top Gun will leave Netflix in May 2022. | Paramount Pictures

No one knows what He has, until He loses it. As usual, with a new month comes new content to the platform Netflixand although all subscribers are excited about the premiere of new productions such as the new series ”welcome to eden”, which will bring back to the world of acting Belindaor the fourth and new season of ”stranger things”, we also have to say goodbye to a number of movies and series that will have to make room for the new.

Although some of the content that is being fired may not even have been taken into account, it never hurts to review which are the series and movies that are leaving Netflix, to have the opportunity to see them before they leave. This May, some romantic film classics will say goodbye to us, such as ”Dear John”, starring amanda seyfried Y channing tatum or ”Closer: Carried away by desire”, a film with one of the most iconic performances of Natalie Portman.

You might also be interested in: Why did Netflix lose subscribers for the first time and what will it do?

On the other hand, in the series we will have to say goodbye to the ”Iris” series which is leaving early this coming month. Also the reality show ”Below Deck”, which shows the lives of young people who live and work on luxury boats with demanding clients, will leave the service. This is the list of content that will leave Netflix in May 2022.

Movies that will no longer be available on Netflix Latin America in May 2022

Dear John will no longer be available on Netflix. / Source: Relativity Media



May 1

The Age of Innocence

A Yellow Bird

friends with money

Closer: Driven by Desire

dark

After Earth

This is my son

Fire in the Blood

He Even Has Your Eyes

John and Yoko: Above us only sky

Loev

The girl in the spider web

spare cops

daddy’s war

Peter Pan

Dear John

Resident Evil – Degeneration

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Roman J Israel

hangover games

Space Chimps

Above all Sunny

Do not mess with the Zohan

Top Gun: Passion and Glory

The Complete Mission Impossible Saga

May 3

Bodyguard: The bodyguard

May 4th

The simplest thing is to complicate everything

May 9

Gatao 2: Rise of the King

You might also be interested in: Pálpito, a new Netflix series: what it is about and how many chapters it has

Series that will no longer be available on Netflix Latin America in May 2022

The South Korean action series Iris will leave the Netflix platform. / Source: H-Plus



May 1

May 2

Iris

Boys over Flowers

May 8

15 th of May

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bakugan – Battle Planet