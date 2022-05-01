Entertainment

What series and movies are going to be removed from Netflix in May 2022

No one knows what He has, until He loses it. As usual, with a new month comes new content to the platform Netflixand although all subscribers are excited about the premiere of new productions such as the new series ”welcome to eden”, which will bring back to the world of acting Belindaor the fourth and new season of ”stranger things”, we also have to say goodbye to a number of movies and series that will have to make room for the new.

Although some of the content that is being fired may not even have been taken into account, it never hurts to review which are the series and movies that are leaving Netflix, to have the opportunity to see them before they leave. This May, some romantic film classics will say goodbye to us, such as ”Dear John”, starring amanda seyfried Y channing tatum or ”Closer: Carried away by desire”, a film with one of the most iconic performances of Natalie Portman.

On the other hand, in the series we will have to say goodbye to the ”Iris” series which is leaving early this coming month. Also the reality show ”Below Deck”, which shows the lives of young people who live and work on luxury boats with demanding clients, will leave the service. This is the list of content that will leave Netflix in May 2022.

Movies that will no longer be available on Netflix Latin America in May 2022

Dear John will no longer be available on Netflix. / Source: Relativity Media

Dear John will no longer be available on Netflix. / Source: Relativity Media

May 1

  • The Age of Innocence
  • A Yellow Bird
  • friends with money
  • Closer: Driven by Desire
  • dark
  • After Earth
  • This is my son
  • Fire in the Blood
  • He Even Has Your Eyes
  • John and Yoko: Above us only sky
  • Loev
  • The girl in the spider web
  • spare cops
  • daddy’s war
  • Peter Pan
  • Dear John
  • Resident Evil – Degeneration
  • Resident Evil: Vendetta
  • Roman J Israel
  • hangover games
  • Space Chimps
  • Above all Sunny
  • Do not mess with the Zohan
  • Top Gun: Passion and Glory
  • The Complete Mission Impossible Saga

May 3

  • Bodyguard: The bodyguard

May 4th

  • The simplest thing is to complicate everything

May 9

  • Gatao 2: Rise of the King

Series that will no longer be available on Netflix Latin America in May 2022

The South Korean action series Iris will leave the Netflix platform. / Source: H-Plus

The South Korean action series Iris will leave the Netflix platform. / Source: H-Plus

May 1

May 2

  • Iris
  • Boys over Flowers

May 8

15 th of May

  • The Real Housewives of New York City
  • Bakugan – Battle Planet

Degree in Communication Sciences. Passionate about Geek culture. If I’m not playing games or listening to music, I’m probably sleeping.

