Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness premiered in Disney Plus and it is already available in streaming for all subscribers of the platform. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 film about the Sorcerer Supreme made an impact with its horror tone and its expansion of the multiverses. Benedict Cumberbatch returned as Stephen Strange in an epic and spectacular journey in which he will be accompanied by a large cast of allies and adversaries who join him in the mystical, mysterious and of course magical, Marvel adventure with the unique stamp of Sam Raimi. . But what series and movies to watch on Disney Plus to understand Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness?

With a duration of 157 minutes, “Doctor Strange 2” proposes an adventure that surpasses everything that has gone before and that involves a journey through space and time that will forever change what is known about the saga. It is that Stephen Strange, one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes, along with other variants of his character, will fight for his world and for those who inhabit it.

The synopsis for the film describes that “in order to restore a world where everything is changing, Doctor Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the new Sorcerer Supreme and the most powerful Scarlet Witch of the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat hangs over humanity and the entire universe, which can no longer be done with his power alone.

In this way, in this new adventure, Doctor Strange tests the limits of his powers and this will lead him to explore a new dimension of his abilities. After his spell failed when he was trying to help Spider-Man (Tom Holland) with his secret identity, he has to turn to an old friend, Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) to make amends for him.

Like never before, Marvel’s famed wizard will explore the dark corners of the Multiverse, where he must reckon with allies new and old if he is to survive the universe’s dangerous alternate realities and face a mysterious new enemy. Now, the new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe can now be seen streaming on Disney Plus and is available to all subscribers of the platform.

“Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness” surprised Marvel fans with its new record, which not only expands the Multiverse, but also incorporates terror into its plot. The journalist Leo Deangelis, headlined his review in CONOCEDORES.com® “Doctor Strange 2: the Marvel Multiverse to see between terror and magic”.

The sequel to Doctor Strange’s first solo appearance in 2016 deepens, in part, the continuity established through the Disney Plus platform’s exclusive original television series that began airing in early 2020. that, due to the large number of movies and television shows to classify within the MCU, the following are the series and movies that must be seen to understand “Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness”.

“Doctor Strange: The Sorcerer Supreme” (2016)

Marvel’s perhaps least adaptable character came to the MCU in 2016 with his own feature film with a special, borderline story unlike anything the company had done up to that point. After an accident, brilliant and arrogant surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) seeks to rehabilitate himself through alternative techniques.

His attempts lead him to discover that he has been appointed to lead the fight against a dark and supernatural force. Thanks to Thor’s visit, in one of Doctor Strange’s post-credit scenes, Stephen begins to discover the great power of the Infinity Stones that Thanos longed for so much at that time. This first movie of the Sorcerer Supreme is of fundamental vision to understand “Doctor Strange 2”.

The film clearly meant the starting point of his journey towards “The Multiverse of Madness”. The film not only introduced Stephen Strange, but also Wong (Benedict Wong), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), but also the entire concept of magic in the Marvel Universe, which would develop later in the Disney Plus series.

“WandaVision”

The series that kicked off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had its spectacular landing on Disney Plus in January 2021. The story focuses on Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) and explores the origin of the main character’s powers. Beyond being an unprecedented production and an absolutely innovative format, which not only pays tribute to the famous sitcoms, but also opened the era of multiverses and multiple realities.

The story also introduced new characters and the return of some others, such as Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother, but not as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but as Evan Peters; Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Monica Rambeau, daughter of Maria Rambeau, a character who in “Captain Marvel” met as a girl. Each episode plays with an aesthetic, with a theme and with appropriate music, in a story totally different from what is known in the MCU movies.

“WandaVision” is one of the essential vision series to understand “Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness”. It is that Wanda Maximoff is essentially the co-star of “Multiverse of Madness”, which means that knowing the origin of The Scarlata Witch is essential for the integration of her into the story of the sequel focused on Stephen Strange. The Avenger is in a drastically different place physically, emotionally, mentally, metaphysically, etc. since the last time she was in a movie, and it’s all thanks to the Disney Plus series.

“What if…?” Episode 4

The first animated series from Marvel Studios, it turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head by reimagining the events of the movies in unexpected ways, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, featuring some alternate histories of many of the most well-known characters. Episode 4 of “What If…?” It is also essential to understand “Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness”, since it presents Doctor Strange in a different version from the one in the movie where he suffers an accident that left him incapacitated at his hands.

The chapter refers to what would happen if he lost the great love of his life Christine Palmer in that accident and that traumatic event makes him travel the world in search of answers, making the wrong decision that will make him face a dark version of himself. The episode fuses action, magic, reflection and feelings as a driving force, with a small amount of humor, but also with a great dramatic charge in the face of the loss of a loved one.

It is also allowed to synthesize the confrontation between good and evil in a single person, with the story of love and pain, something that is presumed to be present and will be expanded in the new film. It’s that Strange’s dark side splits into his own entity and rips the universe apart in another failed attempt to resurrect the woman he loves. That problem and the dark version of the same character is coming to the big screen with the upcoming release of “The Multiverse of Madness.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)

The great cinematographic event of recent years, which swept the world box office and thrilled fans who not only experienced the great epic of meeting the three versions of Spider-Man played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in one same film, but also the fundamental cinematographic appearance of Doctor Strange as one more protagonist of the film, which is directly related to “The Multiverse of Madness” and that his vision is necessary to understand “Doctor Strange 2”.

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to hide his secret identity again by asking Strange to cast a spell. Things go terribly wrong and Spider-Man and Strange’s problems go from global to multiversal. Also, the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange is very interesting and important.

The actor is once again fantastic in his character, assuming moments of humor and comedy, but in other passages he displays all his power that will be the starting point for the sequel to “Doctor Strange”, which essentially deals with the consequences of what that Strange and Spidey do in this movie. In fact, in the second post-credits scene, at the end of all the “No Way Home” titles, the Doctor previewed his next film, which later became the first official trailer for it.

More MCU to understand “Doctor Strange 2”

In addition to these movies and series, there are some other MCU entries that can be added as additional information necessary to understand “Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness” before its premiere in theaters next Thursday, March 5. May.

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018): It is in the penultimate film of The Avengers where Doctor Strange met Spider-Man; In addition, you will be able to get a general idea of ​​Strange’s irritable sense of humor. While “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has a rather small connection to “The Multiverse of Madness”, but that connection comes through Wong’s quick appearances in the oriental film.

On the other hand, the series “Loki”, in its sixth and last episode entitled “Eternally. Always”, released on July 14 of last year on Disney Plus, has great meaning for the entire multiverse. While the doors to those multiverses opened in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it was this chapter in the series centered on The God of Lies that led to the creation of the MCU, Marvel’s fantastic expanded universe. .