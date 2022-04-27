Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness is the new film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe focused on the Sorcerer Supreme, which will be released in theaters next Thursday, March 5 and promises to make an impact with its expansion of the multiverses. Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as Stephen Strange in an epic and spectacular journey in which he will be joined by a large cast of allies and adversaries who join him in the mystical, mysterious and of course magical, Marvel adventure. But what series and movies to watch to understand Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness?

The new Marvel movie is the sequel to the first solo appearance of Doctor Strange in 2016, which promises to deepen, in part, the continuity established through the platform’s exclusive original television series. Disney Plus that began airing in early 2020. It is so, given that, due to the large number of movies and television shows to classify within the MCU, the following are the series and movies that must be seen to understand “Doctor Strange 2 : Multiverse of Madness”.

“Doctor Strange: The Sorcerer Supreme”

Marvel’s perhaps least adaptable character came to the MCU in 2016 with his own feature film with a special, borderline story unlike anything the company had done up to that point. After an accident, brilliant and arrogant surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) seeks to rehabilitate himself through alternative techniques.

His attempts lead him to discover that he has been appointed to lead the fight against a dark and supernatural force. Thanks to Thor’s visit, in one of Doctor Strange’s post-credit scenes, Stephen begins to discover the great power of the Infinity Stones that Thanos longed for so much at that time.

This first Doctor Strange movie clearly marked the starting point of his journey into “The Multiverse of Madness.” The film not only introduced Stephen Strange, but also Wong (Benedict Wong), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), but also the entire concept of magic in the Marvel Universe, which would develop later in the Disney Plus series.

“WandaVision”

The series that kicked off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had its spectacular landing on Disney Plus in January 2021. The story focuses on Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) and explores the origin of the main character’s powers. Beyond being an unprecedented production and an absolutely innovative format, which not only pays tribute to the famous sitcoms, but also opened the era of multiverses and multiple realities.

The story also introduced new characters and the return of some others, such as Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother, but not as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but as Evan Peters; Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Monica Rambeau, daughter of Maria Rambeau, a character who in “Captain Marvel” met as a girl. Each episode plays with an aesthetic, with a theme and with appropriate music, in a story totally different from what is known in the MCU movies.

“WandaVision” is one of the essential viewing series to understand “Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness”. It is that Wanda Maximoff is essentially the co-star of “Multiverse of Madness”, which means that knowing the origin of The Scarlata Witch is essential for the integration of her into the story of the sequel focused on Stephen Strange. The Avenger is in a drastically different place physically, emotionally, mentally, metaphysically, etc. since the last time she was in a movie, and it’s all thanks to the Disney Plus series.

“What if…?” Episode 4

The first animated series from Marvel Studios, it turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head by reimagining the events of the movies in unexpected ways, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, featuring some alternate histories of many of the most well-known characters. Episode 4 of “What If…?” It is also essential to understand “Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness”, since it presents Doctor Strange in a different version from the one in the film where he suffers an accident that left him incapacitated at his hands.

The chapter refers to what would happen if he lost the great love of his life Christine Palmer in that accident and that traumatic event makes him travel the world in search of answers, making the wrong decision that will make him face a dark version of himself. The episode fuses action, magic, reflection and feelings as a driving force, with a small amount of humor, but also with a great dramatic charge in the face of the loss of a loved one.

It is also allowed to synthesize the confrontation between good and evil in a single person, with the story of love and pain, something that is presumed to be present and will be expanded in the new film. It’s that Strange’s dark side splits into his own entity and rips the universe apart in another failed attempt to resurrect the woman he loves. That problem and the dark version of the same character is coming to the big screen with the upcoming release of “The Multiverse of Madness”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The great cinematographic event of recent years, which swept the world box office and thrilled fans who not only experienced the great epic of meeting the three versions of Spider-Man embodied by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in one same film, but also the fundamental cinematographic appearance of Doctor Strange as one more protagonist of the film, which is directly related to “The Multiverse of Madness” and that his vision is necessary to understand “Doctor Strange 2”.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to hide his secret identity again by asking Strange to cast a spell. Things go terribly wrong and Spider-Man and Strange’s problems go from global to multiversal. Also, the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange is very interesting and important.

The actor is once again fantastic in his character, assuming moments of humor and comedy, but in other passages he displays all his power that will be the starting point for the sequel to “Doctor Strange”, which essentially deals with the consequences of what that Strange and Spidey do in this movie. In fact, in the second post-credits scene, at the end of all the “No Way Home” titles, the Doctor previewed his next film, which later became the first official trailer for it.

More MCU to understand “Doctor Strange 2”

In addition to these movies and series, there are some other MCU entries that can be added as additional information necessary to understand “Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness” before its premiere in theaters next Thursday, March 5. may.

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018): It is in the penultimate film of The Avengers where Doctor Strange met Spider-Man; In addition, you will be able to get a general idea of ​​Strange’s irritable sense of humor. While “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”has a smallish connection to “The Multiverse of Madness,” but that connection comes through Wong’s quick appearances in the eastern film.

On the other hand, the series “Loki”, in its sixth and final episode titled “Eternally. Always”, released on July 14 of last year on Disney Plus, has great meaning for the entire multiverse. While the doors to those multiverses opened in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it was this chapter in the series centered on The God of Lies that led to the creation of the MCU, Marvel’s fantastic expanded universe. .