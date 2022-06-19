What series and movies to watch today, June 19?

SERIES

Felix you are in heaven

THE MAN AND THE EARTH

Spain, 1974-1981, DOCUMENTARY, NATURE, 26 minutes. (125 episodes).

A documentary space that cost the life of its own distinguished creator, Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, but saved and continues to save the lives of thousands of animals in our country. “El hombre y la Tierra”, with all the defects that one wants to look for, moved and moved the ecological and animal conscience of a Spain traditionally quite brutal in its treatment of nature, discovering the importance of our fauna and that of other latitudes. RTVE.es.

There is no kindness without punishment

CLARISSA

United Kingdom, 1991. HISTORICAL DRAMA, ROMANCE, 48-52 minutes. (4 episodes).

Excellent BBC adaptation of Samuel Richardson’s tabloid classic, with the necessary liberties, about the misadventures of the virtuous Clarissa at the hands of her ambitious family, her horrible fiancé and the overly passionate Lovelace, handsome, violent and rapist Sean Bean. The reverse of Jane Austen, a portrait bordering on the Gothic of a classist and macho society like few others. YOUTUBE.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Showgirls

GLOW

United States, 2017-2019, DRAMEDIA, SPORTS, 26-46 minutes. (3 seasons, 30 episodes).

Memorable sports series about the fighters of wrestling American, that is, of that wrestling understood as a pure delusional spectacle. With a lot of humor, an intelligent game aware of the rules of the soap opera, as funny as it is convincing. NETFLIX.

Alchemy for children

ATELIER ESCHA AND LOGY: THE ALCHEMISTS OF THE SKY

Japan, 2014, ANIMATION, FANTASY, 24 min. (1 season, 12 episodes).

Adaptation in format anime from the popular Japanese role-playing video game about a fantastic universe where magical powers and alchemy work, and its protagonists help to rebuild the world after a catastrophe known as the Nightfall. FILMIN / PLUTO TV.

bad vibes

ATLAS OF CURSED PLACES

United States, 2020-2022, DOCUMENTARY, MYSTERY, 57 min. (2 episodes).

Sam Sheridan travels around the planet, searching for mythical places for their bad vibes and the tragic events that have permeated their atmosphere. Are they really cursed? Can curses be measured and checked? Ockham said, taking out the knife. MOVISTAR+ / NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC.

the musketeer

AMC. 11:25

United States, Germany, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, 2001. Peter Hyams directs with his traditional ease and efficiency this new (per)version with a lot of action of Alexandre Dumas’s classic, which is only intended to entertain and amuse. He gets it, what the hell.

the red warrior

HOLLYWOOD CHANNEL. 14:05

USA, Netherlands, Italy, 1985. Pure barbaric fun from Sword and Sorcery on the downgrade, with Arnie and the ever-fantastic Brigitte Nielsen as Red Sonja, Howard’s heroine adopted by the comics.

the queen of evil

ANTENNA 3: 16:00

Canada, 2018. The desktop is ideal for tv movies of suspense, lightening the digestion. The beautiful Allie MacDonald will be capable of anything to be queen of the “insti”. Bad times for teachers.

the salvation

THIRTEENTV: 01:35

Denmark, UK, South Africa, Sweden, Belgium, 2014. Mads Mikkelsen and Eva Green star in this surprisingly grateful return to european westernwith an air of spaghetti dark and violent design bandwhich recalls the good old days of co-productions.

