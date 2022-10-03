What series are released on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Filmin, Apple TV, Movistar, Disney in October?

It is not the month that begins today, October, the best in terms of series premieres. The audience says goodbye, after twelve years on the air, to the walkers of ‘The Walking Dead’, which will begin their farewell from October 3 on Fox. ‘Derry Girls’ also ends, with a third season that will arrive on Netflix on October 7. Also returning are titles like ‘Stargirl’ (HBO Max, October 1), ‘The Good Doctor’ (AXN, October 11), the brilliant ‘Fantasmas’ (Movistar Plus+, October 14), ‘Evil’ (SyFy , October 20) and, finally, ‘The White Lotus’, whose second season starts on HBO Max on October 31.

Fox, October 3 | Last season The Walking Dead



Here begins the final goodbye to a series that has been with us for a whopping twelve years. Based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, the fiction follows the footsteps of a cast of survivors of a zombie apocalypse, whom the characters know as ‘walkers’. The final eight episodes of the third and final part of the eleventh season begin airing on October 3, with new episodes added each week. And there are already synopses of the first two chapters. In the first, Daryl and Negan go to the Fellowship to stop Hornsby from going after his families, while Pamela deals with protesters demanding justice for Sebastian’s crimes.

Disney+, October 5 Bear



Suddenly Disney+ will premiere the eight episodes that make up the first season of ‘The Bear’. Starring Jeremy Allen White, whom we could see as Lip in ‘Shameless’, the fiction revolves around Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, a young haute cuisine chef, who returns to Chicago to take charge of his sandwich shop. family, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, after the tragic suicide of his brother. Rounding out the cast of this comedy with elements of drama are Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson. Created by Christopher Storer, the series is produced by FX productions and has already signed a second season.

Sundance TV, October 6 Transportation



Created by Auli Mantila, ‘Transport’ is a drama that follows a group of people who live under great pressure due to their peculiar work. All of them are dedicated to transporting horses around Europe, and every day they face all kinds of setbacks both on the roads and at the borders of different countries. This fiction stars Emmi Parviainen, Arttu Kapulainen and Pirkko Hämäläinen.

Netflix, October 7 | Third and final season Derry Girls



Set against the backdrop of troubles in Northern Ireland, this comedy follows a group of friends in their teens in the early 1990s. Inspired by creator Lisa McGee’s adolescence, the new trailer sees Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn in some of the wildest situations, just as the political conflict seems that comes to an end.

Netflix, October 7 the midnight club



Watch out for this new production by the always interesting and restless Mike Flanagan, responsible for series like ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ or ‘Midnight Mass’. The fiction, set in a home for terminally ill young people, focuses on seven of them, the members of an exclusive club that meets every midnight to tell scary stories. At one of the meetings, they decide to make a pact: the first to die must send a signal from the afterlife.

Disney+, October 12 Candy



Jessica Biel is the protagonist of this series based on a true crime that took place in the summer of 1980 in Texas. The actress plays Candy Montgomery, a mother and housewife who is perfectly fulfilling the role that is imposed on her by society: she has a good husband, two children, a good house… But everything goes wrong when Candy discovers that her husband has a mistress. The five episodes will arrive at once

Netflix, October 13 the playlist



Netflix sells this story as a “fictional story”. But its Swedish origin and the green of the logo undoubtedly refer to Spotify, the music service that turned everything upside down. The fiction follows in the footsteps of a technological entrepreneur who intends to revolutionize the music industry with a legal streaming platform.

AMC+, October 13 That Dirty Black Bag



Shot between Almería, Italy and Morocco, ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ is a tribute to spaghetti westerns. The story follows the eight-day standoff between Arthur McCoy (Dominic Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff, and Red Bill (Douglas Booth), a bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and putting their heads in a dirty black bag.

Netflix, October 13 The Watcher



After the spectacular ‘Dahmer’, Ryan Murphy’s new fiction arrives on Netflix. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in this story in which a couple who arrive at a new house will be stalked by a stranger who seems obsessed with the house and with the new residents leaving it.

Movistar Plus+, October 14 | Fourth season ghosts



Alison and Mike’s adventures with their magnificent big house continue. In this fourth season, they have turned Button House into a profitable and cozy guest house. Now they are only afraid of one thing: a bad review on the internet from their first guests that will ruin their business. Among the novelties, the plague ghosts return (the ones that live in the basement that did not appear in the third season) and something even more disconcerting: a new ghost. Two episodes of ‘Ghosts’ will be broadcast every Friday until the six of this season are completed. The special Christmas episode will arrive in December.

Apple TV+, October 14 Shamtaran



Based on the international bestseller by Gregory David Roberts, ‘Shantaram’ follows in the footsteps of a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam, from ‘Sons of Anarchy’) who seeks to lose himself in 1980s Bombay, trying not to let trouble catch up with him. . When he falls in love with a woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Netflix, October 14 Sacred Family



New production by Manolo Caro for the platform. The move of a new family to Fuente del Berro will break the stability of a neighborhood where Gloria lives with her baby and Aitana, her au-pair, hiding from a mysterious and dark past. The cast is headed by Najwa Nimri, Carla Campra, Iván Pellicer, Alba Flores and Macarena Gómez, among others.

AMC+, October 20 Infinity



This six-episode French production delves into a journey with supernatural overtones, where a Kazakh police officer and an astronaut must save one of the members of the International Space Station

SyFy, October 20 | Third season Evil



The adventures of this trio of paranormal detectives continue. Namely, the skeptical psychologist, a reverend project with inner demons, and a technologist and handyman who specializes in giving rational explanations to everything unbelievable. Created by married couple Robert and Michelle King, whose peculiar sense of humor and taste for merging genres was already latent in ‘The Good Wife’ and the spin-off ‘The Good Fight’, each chapter has an investigation to solve, but a story As the story progresses subplots and all the cases are interconnected.

Netflix, October 21 Right from the start



An artist (Zoe Saldaña) falls in love with a chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea) in Italy and embarks on a journey of love, loss, overcoming and transcendental hope between different cultures and continents.

Prime Video, October 21 The Peripheral



Based on the novel by master William Gibson, the series centers on Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to keep her broken family together in a forgotten corner of future America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, but she’s doomed. She has no future, until the future knocks on her door.

Netflix, October 25 Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities



The most haunting nightmares come to life in these eight chilling and visually arresting tales of terror, curated by Guillermo del Toro. From October 25 to 28, during the week before Halloween, Netflix will post two daily episodes of this series with autonomous chapters.

Disney+, October 26 Star Wars: The Jedi Chronicles



This month there are no Marvel superheroes, but instead this series of animated shorts with six episodes is released that tells various stories about the Jedi of the prequels, such as Count Dooku or Ahsoka Tano.

Movistar Plus+, October 27 The inmortal



During the 1990s, cocaine trafficking and control of Madrid’s nightclubs was in the hands of a gang that monopolized hundreds of covers and television programs: Los Miami. His name caused panic in those who heard him. ‘The Immortal’ was the chief of them all. This story is inspired by his reign and the city that saw him die so many times. Álex García, Marcel Borrás, Jason Day, María Hervás or Jon Kortajarena are some of the stars of this series.

HBO Max, October 28 Garcia!



Set in a hypothetical present-day Spain, in a divided country on the brink of political chaos, the series stars Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young investigative journalist who accidentally stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a super agent. cryogenized, García (Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by General Franco’s secret services.

Movistar Plus+, October 31 This England



Michael Winterbottom writes and directs this six-episode series that chronicles the tumultuous first months of Boris Johnson, played by Kenneth Branagh, as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and follows the impact of the first wave of the coronavirus on Britain.

AMC+, October 31 Christian



This six-episode production tells the story of a thug with a power that, used in the right way, can get him out of his life of crime. Christian (Edoardo Pesce) works for Lino (Giordano de Plano), a mobster who controls a gigantic building on the outskirts of Rome. Together with Davide, the capo’s son, Christian deals with threats and extortion, but aspires to a higher position within the criminal group. Things take a turn for the worse due to a mysterious severe pain in his hands that prevents him from performing simple tasks and continues with the appearance of two mysterious stigmata. Soon after, Christian miraculously revives Rachele (Silvia D’Amico), his drug-addled neighbor.