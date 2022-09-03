What series will you be able to watch this month in streaming

09/02/2022 – 20:08 Pure Life

The series universe brings several outstanding novelties for September, among which the new season of “Cobra Kai” and the Argentine “Limbo” stand out, for the end of this month:

Cobra Kai (Season 5) – Netflix



Season 5 of “Cobra Kai,” the series that brought back the characters from the original “Karate Kid” trilogy more than three decades later, is coming to Netflix on September 9 with more fights between Daniel LaRusso’s trainees ( Ralph Macchio) and the rest of the town’s teenagers. This new batch of episodes brings back actor Sean Kanan in the role of Mike Barnes, who was introduced as the main villain of “Karate Kid III: The Final Challenge” (1989), a young karate fighter and thug hired by the owners of the dojo Cobra Kai to terrorize Daniel.

American Gigolo (Premiere) – Paramount+



On September 10, the serial format remake of the 1980 film starring Richard Gere will be seen, which now has Jon Bernthal in the main role of the series as an escort who, after serving an unjust 15-year prison sentence, tries to recover his relationships with his ex-lover and his troubled mother. With the help of detective Sund ay -played by Rosie O’Donnell-, he will search for those who betrayed and framed him.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5) – Paramount+

On September 18, a new installment of the multi-award winning adaptation for the small screen of the acclaimed novel of the same name written by Margaret Atwood, which revolves around Gilead, a theonomic and totalitarian society in which fertile women are used as slaves. of the families of power for reproductive purposes. Elisabeth Moss repeats her leading role as June, a fugitive maid who continues to fight against that inhumane system.

Andor (Premiere) – Disney+



With the return of Mexican Diego Luna to the galactic narrative universe devised more than 40 years ago by George Lucas, “Andor” arrives on September 21, the 12-episode series that works as a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Story of Star Wars” (2016) and as a refreshing look at unexplored aspects of this world. In this series created by Tony Gilroy, you can see the origin of Cassian Andor (Luna), the antihero who has spent his entire life fighting against the dictatorial Empire and who, in the context of the growing rebellion, will end up becoming a key figure in the dispute between the light and dark sides of the Force.

Limbo (Premiere) – Star+



With the Spanish Clara Lago and the Argentines Mike Amigorena, Esteban Pérez, Enrique Piñeyro, Michel Noher and Andrea Frigerio, the series that will debut on September 28, follows Sofía, a young millionaire who seems to have everything but, when her father dies , must travel to his native Buenos Aires to deal with personal and family conflicts that he thought he had left behind. The protagonist will try to find herself in these complex circumstances during the 10 episodes marked by a dreamlike and dark tone.