What Shiloh Jolie-Pitt did for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to meet in Rome

Angelina Jolie is in Rome working on his new film, Without Bloodan adaptation of the international bestseller “Without Blood”, by the novelist Alessandro Baricco.

The actress is returning to her role as director in this project, and recently received a visit from her children, including Shiloh Jolie-Pittwith whom she decided to go to a recital and enjoy a girls’ night.

Shiloh and Angelina on a girls’ night out in Rome.

Also, Angelina Jolie was photographed together with Shiloh and the other young people taking the famous ice creams of the Italian capital. But to the surprise of many, who joined a few days later was Brad Pittwho also traveled to Rome to reunite with his family.

It was learned that the actor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood landed in the European capital to be with the twins Knox and Vivienne on her birthday. Regarding this, the American press wanted to know how the actress from maleficent and a close source, consulted by Hollywood Life, assured: “It means a lot to her that he has made that trip.”

Now, it was known that it was the very Shiloh Jolie-Pitt the architect of that awaiting reunion. The 16-year-old teenager is the one who has the best relationship with her father and had recently sided with her when Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie for the sale of a part of the vineyard they had in common in France.

According to several portals, Shiloh He was able to smooth things over with his mom, forgive her for what he did to his dad and ask her to allow Brad to travel to Rome to be with his younger brothers on his birthday. Something that Angelina accepted and, although they did not cross paths, they managed to coordinate without the need for lawyers involved.

Brad Pitt arriving in Rome.

Days before your arrival in the mentioned city, Brad Pitt was in Paris presenting Bullet Trainhis new film in which he shares a cast with great figures such as Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.