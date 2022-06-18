What shoes with shorts? 5 models of shoes to match with this summer wardrobe must-have!

When the good weather returns, we can’t wait to swap our jeans for a good pair of chic shorts. But even if we love showing off our legs, we don’t always know what shoes to wear with shorts. Well, it all depends on the style of the latter. Whether it’s a denim or leather model, paperbag, buttoned or cycling, we give you 5 shoe options that match perfectly with this great basic of the summer wardrobe!

What shoes to wear with shorts? 5 options to match with your new pair

When it comes to wearing shorts in summer or winter, a few questions immediately arise: What shoes to wear to look stylish with shorts? Cloth or leather shorts? Once this choice has been made, a thousand and one shoe options are available to you! Heeled sandals, ballet flats or rather sneakers to show off your feet? To make your life easier, here is a little style guide on the options to adopt when trying on shorts (or a mini-skirt). We give you 5 ideas that will match without problem.

Stiletto heel sandals

Whether heeled or not, sandals are the absolute stars of summer. But then, can we wear them with shorts? This is the big question that arises when buying a new pair. And yet, the answer is always the same: the pair of shorts and high sandals is absolutely not to be banned, quite the contrary. And this quite simply because the short shorts are the new mini-skirt, both in the evening and during the day. Thus, it goes perfectly with all heeled shoes: pumps, mules, babies, etc.

What shoes with shorts? Spotlight on sneakers!

How to wear sneakers with shorts? Well, the same way as dresses and sneakers! You have to choose the right model of shoe. The safe bet? The Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars that seem not to age in our closet. Available in several colors, these shoes go well with all summer shorts. If the goal is to sublimate a pair of leather or denim shorts, it is better to bet on black or white sneakers. The dad shoes and the sandals are also a very good shoe option to adopt when you try your hand at this summer must-have.

string sandals

This summer, it is impossible to miss the string sandals that have already invaded the accounts of Instagrammers. So, forget your flip flops and jellyfish sandals, because these shoes are the key to the perfect shorts look! As their name suggests, these are sandals that are adorned with real ropes and are tied with knots. Available in beige, they also exist in black and red. Trendy and easy to wear, they are perfect for the beach but also for your walks in town. It is therefore not surprising that the girls in sight have already taken hold of the phenomenon. To give even more style to their shorts and mini-skirts, some even opt for compensated models, very fashionable this season.

heeled mules

After cycling shorts, baguette bags and Bermuda shorts, heeled mules are becoming the it-shoes of the season. They come out of the closet of the 2000s to accompany your white denim shorts. The advantage of cool retro shoes? They come in a multitude of pop colors and are super comfortable to wear. Still hesitant? Rest assured, mules with heels can be worn with everything and everywhere. XL heels or version kitten heels, you put them on like a pair of classic pumps. With shorts or bermudas, of course, they do the trick! For more comfort on a daily basis, tap shoes are also possible.

Platform shoes – the stars of the season

They have already been spotted on the feet of a good number of stars like Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Sixties-style platform shoes are everywhere and don’t seem to be limited to any trend: velvet at Prada, satin and pop at Versace, gothic at Saint Laurent. Fortunately, more accessible brands have taken the plunge by offering models with straps that are as chic as they are affordable. So, all you have to do is choose the color that will go best with your new pair of shorts.