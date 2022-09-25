What should be a healthy diet in the elderly

In old age it is even more important to wear a healthy nutrition and a quality diet to incorporate nutrients.

In principle, the healthy diet of an adult person does not differ much from that of young people, but there is a substantial difference: if the person spends little energy, fewer calories are needed, but with the same amount of micronutrients.

In this sense, it is important to incorporate more fruits and vegetables, more fish than meat, olive oil. You have to eat smaller amounts, but with a high quality and lean food.

People who move little or have some difficulty, or are convalescing, can lose a lot of weight and have a harder time regaining it. In a couple of years they can lose up to 15 kilos, which refers to a loss of fat mass and muscle.

With age, more training and protein intake are needed to build muscle, and more protein is required to build muscle.

Some people may have a loss of appetite due to age or due to aches and pains that may be due to a dental prosthesis or chewing problems. Vegetables can be steamed, broth added, and made into a vegetable cream soup with a blender. For example, mix soft oat flakes with a little yogurt or milk and fruit puree.

It is also important to have proper hydration. Many older people avoid drinking too many fluids so they don’t go to the bathroom at night or when they’re out. We must not lose focus that hydration is essential.