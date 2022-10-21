What should be the diet in a person with a mental disorder

A diet rich in vegetables helps reduce low-grade chronic inflammation and improve mental disorders.

The diet is a tool of prevention and a pillar in the treatment of multiple diseases (diabetes, hypertension, cancer…), however in the field of mental diseases it is hardly addressed and is also an important aspect.

In order to fill this gap, it has been published “Healthy Eating. A guide for psychiatrists and their patients”. This is a guide produced by Gemma Safont, Martina Ferrer Y susan jude, biosanitary specialists in psychiatry, medicine and nutrition; which has had the collaboration of Miguel Bernardogroup leader Schizophrenia of IDIBAPS.

The guide, published by the CIBERSAM and IDIBAPS provides useful tools that help improve the diet of these patients. From universal tips to improve your eating habits to simple, affordable, and “psycho-healthy” recipes for the nutrients they provide.

Why is it important to take care of food in mental disorders?

Patients with mental disorders have a high mortality risk, says the authors of the publication. And in part that high risk is due to cardiovascular factors and metabolic as smokingthe hypertensionthe dyslipidemias (high cholesterol), the diabetes wave obesity. It is suspected that all these factors have a common basis: a low-grade chronic inflammation.

The low-grade chronic inflammation It is a physiological mechanism that causes an increase in cytokines (inflammatory substances) in the blood. It’s one of the scientific discoveries of the last decade and has been associated with cardiovascular diseases, cancer waves neurodegenerative pathologiesbut there is growing evidence that in mental diseases there is also one underlying inflammation.

This chronic inflammation suffered by a mental patient increases the risk of insulin resistance, arteriosclerosis, hypercoagulability… A healthy nutrition is essential to keep the cardiovascular risk factors and inflammationwhich are decisive in the mental health.

Factors that damage the microbiota and impair mental health

To avoid that Chronic inflamation that underlies mental disorders is also key take care of the intestinal microbiotawarns the guide. A balanced flora makes a barrier and prevents the passage of harmful substances into the blood that would increase that sustained low-grade inflammation.

The factors that increase intestinal permeability are:

The dehydration .

. The NSAIDs and antacids (proton pump inhibitors).

and antacids (proton pump inhibitors). The deficit of zinc.

Vitamin D deficiency.

The stress .

. The alcohol and diet (excess food processedadditives, high-calorie and fatty foods, and substances such as glutenlectins, saponins or capsaicins).

The link between Central Nervous System Y gastrointestinal tract is being increasingly studied. According to the guide, animal studies confirm that brain disorders affect intestinal function and vice versa. Brain and intestine form an authentic information highway. The microbiota plays a key role in it, and one of the pillars to take care of it is diet.

What increases inflammation and harms mental health

The diet plays a determining role in chronic inflammation and, consequently, in mental health. And the nutrients, products or eating habits that contribute the most to this inflammation are, according to the guide:

The excess calories and of sugars.

and of sugars. The carbohydrate abuse fast absorption.

The lack of fiber vegetable.

vegetable. The excess fat trans.

trans. The toxic and polluting food chemicals.

Psychiatrists know that our patients have unhealthy habitsthat they are sedentary, consumers of toxins and that their diet is rich in ultra-processed foods, sugars or trans fats, but we do not have enough knowledge to carry out basic advice in this regard”points out in the guide Miguel Bernardohead of the IDIBAPS Schizophrenia group.

Tips for eating healthy in case of mental illness

The publication summarizes in a very didactic way the basic tips for healthy eating that those affected by a mental disorder should put into practice the same way they take their medication.

The healthy eating plate : If we divide it into four parts, half should be occupied by the vegetable and the fruit (more vegetables than fruit). The other half must be filled with protein (fish or white meat preferably) and whole grains in equal parts. What fat use olive oil but in little quantity (it is healthy but very caloric).

: If we divide it into four parts, half should be occupied by the and the (more vegetables than fruit). The other half must be filled with (fish or white meat preferably) and in equal parts. What use olive oil but in little quantity (it is healthy but very caloric). breakfast is a must . It is the most important meal of the day and should consist of fruit, cereal and some protein. If you do not eat breakfast, the brain blames the lack of glucose, its main fuel, and that affects performance.

. It is the most important meal of the day and should consist of fruit, cereal and some protein. If you do not eat breakfast, the brain blames the lack of glucose, its main fuel, and that affects performance. You don’t have to eat everything in moderation.. The guide’s authors insist that this age-old phrase “gives permission” to eat unhealthy foods, even in small amounts. And it is not like that because not only the calories of what we eat matter, but also the nutritional quality of our diet. A diet deficient in nutrients will affect our general health and also our mental health.

Fat yes, but healthy. In a hypocaloric diet, they should be limited because they are energetic, but in a balanced diet for a person with a mental disorder, healthy fats from olive oil, nuts or oily fish should be present. The fatty acids they contain they improve the lipid profile and the levels of inflammation in the blood. At the opposite pole are hydrogenated and trans fats, which should be avoided.

The guide includes a healthy breakfast recipe book with proposals as original as the banana smoothie with chia, spinach and almond drink without sugar or the buckwheat crepe with black olivesarugula and grilled egg.

It also gives ideas of healthy and tasty lunches and dinners with their respective recipes, and suggests dressings and sauces to make vegetables and salads more appetizing.