What should high blood sugar eat? Pasta and faglioli or rice with mandarins? Incredible

A well balanced diet is the essential cure for diabetes and blood sugar. It is mainly used to keep the blood sugar level under control, through a correct dietary supply of all the nutrients necessary for the health of the organism. Which of these two recipes is good for the diabetic and their blood sugar?

Is pasta and beans good for those who have high blood sugar?

Pasta should be consumed in the right quantities and combined with the right foods so as not to raise the blood sugar level too quickly. First of all, it is necessary to avoid associating it in the same meal with other sources of carbohydrates such as bread, but also pizzas, sweets and desserts. Whole grain has a lower glycemic index and load. With beans it is a dish recommended by the website www.diabete.net to those who suffer from diabetes and have problems with blood sugar. Associating the proteins of legumes with those of cereals make it a unique dish par excellence.

What are the benefits for those who eat pasta and beans?

The consumption of pasta favors the synthesis of insulin and therefore facilitates the absorption of tryptophan, the amino acid precursor of serotonin, which regulates mood, and of melatonin which guides the rhythm of sleep. Beans, on the other hand, are cholesterol-free, rich in fiber and lecithin, a compound that favors the emulsion of fats. They contain vitamins, especially of groups A, B, C and E, and mineral salts, including iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus and zinc. They stimulate the functioning of the intestine, increase the sense of satiety. Lecithin helps against excess cholesterol in the blood and also dissolves lipids.

Is rice with tangerines good for those with high blood sugar?

Rice is a food with a high glycemic index, i.e. its high sugar content, in the form of starch, can help raise the blood sugar level. To lower the glycemic index it must be combined with vegetables. Whole wheat is preferable because it has an index of 50 compared to the white one with 70. Combining it with mandarins is not very suitable for those with blood sugar. These citrus fruits help in the fight against high blood sugar, but do not exceed in quantity. Despite their sour taste and although they are not among the main sugary fruits, they contain simple sugars that should not be taken in excessive doses.

What are the benefits for those who eat tangerine rice?

Rice is digestible. Its carbohydrate component has a regulatory effect on the intestinal flora, so much so that in white it is used as an adjuvant in the treatment of disorders affecting the gastrointestinal system. It has an essential amino acid, lysine, and good quality proteins. Mandarins, on the other hand, are rich in vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron. The mandarin also contains bromine, a substance that promotes sleep and relaxation. Eating these citrus fruits regularly helps fight cramps. They are a real cure-all for mind and body. You just have to pay attention to how many you eat. They are very sugary. Here’s what they contain: